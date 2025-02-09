Super Bowl LIX: Here is How to Watch Today's Matchup Between Kansas City and Philadelphia
Today is the big day.
The biggest sporting event of the year is here and there are going to be plenty of familiar faces. The Chiefs and the Eagles are going to be facing each other for the second time in the last three Super Bowl matchups and there is a lot on the line for both franchises. Kansas City is aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win, while the Eagles are looking for their second Super Bowl win in their franchise's history.
It will also be a chance for former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker to continue cementing himself as one of the best postseason kickers of all-time. Butker could win his fourth Super Bowl and maybe even break some of his old records tonight. He has had tremendous performances in each of the last two Super Bowls for the Chiefs.
Here is how you can watch today's big showdown:
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 | 6:30 p.m. ET | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Television: Fox | (Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady)
Livestream: Watch the Super Bowl on Fubo.
Butker’s 57-yard field goal in the third quarter of last year's Super Bowl was the longest in Super Bowl history (breaking the previous record of 55, set earlier in the game by San Francisco’s Jake Moody), and his 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining sent the game to overtime knotted at 19-19.
With four field goals in last year's Super Bowl, Butker has kicked a total of nine field goals in four Super Bowl appearances (LIV, LV, LVII, and LVIII), which is the most all-time, breaking the previous record of seven, shared by Stephen Gostkowski (six Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots) and Adam Vinatieri (five Super Bowls with New England and the Indianapolis Colts). With 13 points against the 49ers, Butker has now scored a total of 37 points in his four Super Bowls, which is the most Super Bowl points ever for a kicker and the second-most overall, behind only legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (48 points).
Here are the Super Bowl records that Butker now holds:
Longest Field Goal – 57 yards (Super Bowl LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Game (tied) – 4 (LVIII)
Most Field Goals in a Career – 9 (4 games)
Most Kicking Points in a Career – 37 (4 games)
You could make the argument already that Butker is the best postseason kicker in NFL history. He has a chance to add to that legacy tonight when the Chiefs face the Eagles.
In just his seventh NFL season, Butker also became the first Georgia Tech alum to ever win three Super Bowls, surpassing Tech alums and two-time Super Bowl champs Bill Curry (I – Green Bay Packers, V – Baltimore Colts) and Shaq Mason (LI and LIII – New England).
Butker, who played at Georgia Tech from 2013-16, is the Yellow Jackets’ all-time scoring leader with 337 career points.
Related Links
Georgia Tech Falls To Virginia 75-61; Instant Takeaways From Yellow Jackets 13th loss
Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Praises Georgia Tech's Hire of Former Assistant Blake Gideon To Be New DC
2026 Four-Star DB Justin Hopkins Announces Georgia Tech As A Finalist + Sets Commitment Date