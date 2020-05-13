2021 Four-Star WR James BlackStrain Commits to Georgia Tech

Four-star wide receiver James BlackStrain is the latest addition to a growing 2021 recruiting cycle for Georgia Tech. The Cocoa (FL) Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy product becomes the eighth member of the class of 2021 - and the fourth commitment in a week. He announced his decision to commit to the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday via social media.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout held over 30 offers from programs such as LSU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Duke, Penn State, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Pittsburgh among others. With an impressive offer list, BlackStrain told All Yellow Jackets the bond he had with the Jackets was the deciding factor in him choosing Tech.

"The family part. Coach (Geoff) Collins is by far one of the best family coaches around and I can feel the love already like I'm enrolled as of now," BlackStrain said regarding his decision. "They always stay up to date with me and make sure my family is okay. I wanted to commit after a Zoom call with the offensive staff because I knew it would be the best fit for me and I know we can change the program around."

According to BlackStrain, he opted to tell the exciting news to a large portion of the Jackets' coaching staff.

"I was on a Zoom call with the whole offensive staff so they all heard me say I wanted to commit," BlackStrain said. "Coach Collins suggested why not too. So I made it happen."

Despite missing his high school junior season due to an ACL injury, BlackStrain already shows developed route-running skills, as well as the capability to separate from defenders and accelerate away from tacklers.

"I'm going to add playmaking ability because I can move inside and outside with both the slot and outside position," BlackStrain answered when asked how he'd fit into the Jackets' offense. "I can make difficult catches and take the top off a defense."

BlackStrain becomes the highest rated commit and the first four-star for the 2021 class. He is ranked as the No. 284 best overall prospect and is a top 50 receiver on 247Sports.

As the momentum continues building for Tech, BlackStrain joins fellow receiver Malik Rutherford, defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, defensive ends Noah Collins, Grey Carroll and Joshua Robinson. As well as safety Shawn Chappell Jr. and athlete Jamal Haynes.

