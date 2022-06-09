Skip to main content

2023 Wide Receiver Sean Williams Receives Georgia Tech Offer

Georgia Tech expanded the 2023 recruiting board with an offer to a Washington D.C prospect

The wide receiver recruiting board for Georgia Tech expanded a little bit recently when the Yellow Jackets coaching staff offered Washington D.C prospect Sean Williams. Williams is a little-known receiver that plays at St. John's high school in D.C, but he is going to be getting more attention this summer as schools catch on to how talented he is. 

Williams is a 6-1 175 LBS receiver prospect that has good hands and the ability to make the tough catch. He has caught the eye of a few other ACC programs as well and Georgia Tech is going to have to fight them off to have a chance in this recruitment. 

Wake Forest, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Cincinnati are some of the other programs that have offered Williams. 

Wake Forest could be the leader for Williams, seeing as that is the only official visit that he has lined up at the moment. Georgia Tech will work to get him on campus and gain momentum. 

