2024 Offensive Lineman Aidan Banfield Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has had a series of camps in the month of June and offers to prospects have gone out as well. One of those prospects is 2024 Aidan Banfield. While Georgia Tech and their staff might have their attention on the 2023 recruiting class, that is not going to deter them from offering and recruiting talented prospects for the next cycle.

The offers are just starting to come in for Banfield. Playing for one of the best high school programs in the state of Georgia at Mill Creek is going to get Banfield noticed more as well. Other offers include Western Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and East Carolina.

Georgia Tech is making a big effort to recruit local players and this is evidence of that. Look for the Yellow Jackets to try and get Banfield back on campus

