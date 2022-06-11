2024 Running Back Brandon Hood Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech sent out an offer to Brandon Hood, a talented running back in the 2024 class

Georgia Tech has gotten to take a closer look at some of the prospects in the class of 2024 recently and one guy that has caught the coaching staff's eye is running back Brandon Hood. Hood is a 5-10 190 LBS running back that plays at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia and he just received an offer from running backs coach Mike Daniels to come to play at Georgia Tech.

Hood already has two other power five offers and they are from big-time programs. Penn State and Michigan State have also been pursuing Hood and those are not easy programs to recruit against.

Georgia Tech is still busy putting together its recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, but they should still be recruiting talented prospects in their state.

Keep an eye out for any developments from this recruitment this summer.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football is set for a massive recruiting weekend

Could Georgia Tech be a landing spot for NC State transfer Tommy White?

2023 defensive lineman Gensley Auguste will take an official visit to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech basketball lands 2023 four-star prospect Blue Cain