ACC Football: Final Score Predictions For Every Week 13 Game
There are two weeks left to go in the 2024 College Football Regular Season and the ACC is down to three teams in its conference title race. SMU, Miami, and Clemson are the only teams with a chance to win the league. Clemson wrapped up its ACC schedule last week with a win over Pitt and now is awaiting the results of SMU and Miami's remaining games.
SMU can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship with a win over Virginia this weekend. The Mustangs are favored in Charlottesville vs the Cavaliers, but can they handle the expectations? Miami cannot clinch this Saturday vs Wake Forest, but they control their own destiny and will have to beat the Demon Deacons on Saturday and Syracuse next weekend. Clemson clinches a spot if Miami were to lose to either Wake Forest or Syracuse or if SMU loses its last two ACC games vs Virginia and Cal.
Aside from the conference title picture, there are several teams in the ACC that can clinch a bowl game this weekend. Virginia, Boston College, Cal, and Virginia Tech can all get their sixth win this weekend, but it will be a challenge.
So who will the winners be this weekend in the ACC? Note: You can find my preview and prediction for Georgia Tech and NC State here.
Saturday, Nov. 23rd
1. Wake Forest at No. 8 Miami (-24), 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Miami has had a week to get over their loss to Georgia Tech and the Hurricanes can' afford any more if they want to make the ACC Championship game and have a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes offense was stifled by the Yellow Jackets defense, but Wake Forest has one of the worst defenses in the country and Ward and Miami should be able to put up any number they want. Will their defense finally put it together? They may not need to this Saturday, but next week and going forward is different. I like Miami to win big here.
Final Score: Miami 48, Wake Forest 20
2. No. 13 SMU (-9.5) at Virginia, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2
SMU survived last weekend vs Boston College and now they have a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship. They will have to go on the road and defeat Virginia, who is an improved team this year, but is coming off of a physical beatdown against Notre Dame. I think this game could be close early as Virginia will come out fired up, but the Mustangs will clinch a spot in the conference title game.
Final Score: SMU 35, Virginia 21
3. UConn at Syracuse (-10.5), 12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Two old Big East foes will clash this weekend and this has the makings of a trap game for the Orange. They are coming off of an upset vs Cal last weekend and have a huge game vs Miami next weekend. UConn is 7-3 this season and nearly knocked off both Duke and Wake Forest. I think Syracuse wins because of their passing attack and moves to 8-3 but watch for the upset here.
Final Score: Syracuse 41, UConn 28
4. North Carolina (-3) at Boston College, 12:00 p.m. ET, CW Network
The Tar Heels became bowl eligible last week with a win over Wake Forest and now they go on the road to see if they can win their fourth game in a row. Boston College nearly knocked off SMU, but fell short on their final drive. The Eagles face Pitt next week to close out their season and need a win either this weekend or next to clinch a bowl game. I think they upset North Carolina this weekend and get to the postseason for the second straight season.
Final Score: Boston College 28, North Carolina 24
5. Charleston Southern at Florida State, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
This might be the saddest game of the day in the country and Florida State has to win this.
Final Score: Florida State 42, Charleston Southern 10
6. The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET, CW Network
Clemson should win this game handily and they might want to wrap it up quickly and pull their starters due to having a big game vs South Carolina next week.
Final Score: Clemson 45, The Citadel 7
7. Stanford at Cal (-14.5), 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Stanford is coming off of a huge win vs Louisville last weekend and now gets to try and beat their longtime rival. Cal has lost five games this year by eight points or less and needs to win another game to reach a bowl game in their first year in the ACC. I think Cal avoids the upset and finally gets their sixth win of the year.
Final Score: Cal 35, Stanford 17
8. Pittsburgh at Louisville (-8), 4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Pitt has lost three in a row since their 7-0 start and they nearly upset Clemson last weekend. The big question in this game is going to be whether Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein will be cleared or not. If so, Pitt has a chance to upset Louisville. The offensive line has also taken a lot of injuries as well. The Cardinals lost to Stanford last weekend, a huge blow to the possibility of them finishing the year ranked. Pitt has too many injury questions and the Cardinals will be angry after last week.
Final Score: Louisvlle 34, Pitt 20
9. Virginia Tech (-3.5) at Duke, 8:00 p.m. ET ACC Network
With a win, Virginia Tech can get to a bowl game. The Hokies have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country and it would not be a good look for them to drop to 5-6. Manny Diaz has Duke at 7-3, but the Blue Devils still don't get much respect around the country. I think the Duke defense will limit Virginia Tech in this game and they get a low-scoring upset win over the Hokies.
Final Score: Duke 20, Virginia Tech 17
