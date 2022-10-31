ACC Football: Week Ten Power Rankings

The top team in the AllYellowJackets ACC power rankings (Clemson) had the week off and there was not a marquee game in the league that had everyone's attention.

However, there were some eye openers. Wake Forest could not stop turning the ball over and got blown out on the road by Louisville. Syracuse took a second straight loss, Boston College lost to UConn, and Miami and Virginia set football back at least 20 years in their 14-12 four overtime game.

So who moved up and who moved down in the latest ACC power rankings?

14. Boston College (2-6, L vs UConn 13-3)- Last week: 13

Boston College tumbles to the bottom of the rankings after a loss to their old Big East rivals. The Eagles are suffering injuries on the offensive line and quarterback and it is hard to see them winning another game this season. I don't think Jeff Hafley should be on the hot seat for this season, but it has been a disappointing season in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College has a Friday night home game against Duke this week.

13. Virginia Tech (2-6, L vs NC State 22-21)- Last week: 12

Gotta give the Hokies credit, they hung tight with a good NC State team on the road, but they still fell short. The offense continues to struggle and now this team is in a position where they will have to win the rest of their games to get to bowl eligibility. The games are against Georgia Tech, Liberty, Duke, and Virginia.

12. Georgia Tech (3-5, L vs Florida State 41-16)- Last week: 11

Georgia Tech took a big loss against Florida State on Saturday Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech went down to Tallahassee to face Florida State this past weekend and it did not go well for the Yellow Jackets. Tech lost 41-16 and the defense was ripped apart for over 600 yards.

The offensive line was once again a major issue and the running game could not do anything. Freshmen quarterback Zach Pyron played decently, considering the circumstances and he is a guy that Tech fans could have hope for in the future.

Georgia Tech travels to Virginia Tech this week.

11. Virginia (3-5, L vs Miami 14-12 4 OT)- Last week: 10

After getting their first ACC win against Georgia Tech last week, Virginia had chances to beat Miami, but could not convert any of their red zone opportunities and lost by two points. The game saw no touchdowns and the Cavaliers have been a disaster on that side of the ball this year.

Virginia will welcome North Carolina this week to Charlottsville to open up the final month of the season. The Cavaliers will need to win three of their last four games to get to a bowl game.

10. Miami (4-4, W vs Virginia 14-12 4OT)- Last week: 14

Miami bounced back from their loss to Duke and won on the road against Virginia, despite doing next to nothing on offense. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke sat out on Saturday and backup Jake Garcia got the start. Garcia was average in the game and Miami could not run the ball against the Virginia defense. The defense played well and will need another good performance against a good Florida State offense this week.

9. Pittsburgh (4-4, L vs North Carolina 42-24)- Last week: 9

The Panthers had a chance to win against North Carolina to get back in the ACC Coastal race, but Pitt fell short and now it is going to be all about making a bowl game for this team.

Kedon Slovis continues to struggle at quarterback, going 14/31 for 236 yards. Israel Abanikanda had 127 yards and three touchdowns. The defense could not stop the explosive Tar Heel's offense and now, Pitt must fight to make a bowl game.

8. Syracuse (6-2, L vs Notre Dame 41-24)- Last week: 3

Syracuse lost for the second straight week Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse dropping this fall feels a bit unfair due to the injuries that the Orange have suffered in the secondary and to quarterback Garrett Shrader, but someone had to fall this week.

Syracuse could not slow down the Notre Dame ground attack and turnovers doomed Syracuse from the start. This team had aspirations of an Orange Bowl berth, but that seems like a long shot now.

Syracuse travels to Pittsburgh next week.

7. Wake Forest (6-2, L vs Louisville 48-21)- Last week: 2

Just when it looked like Wake Forest had things rolling and an 11-win season was possible, it turned the ball over eight times in a loss to Louisville. It was the worst game of the season for quarterback Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons will likely have to win out now to have a shot at an Orange Bowl berth (assuming Clemson makes the playoff)

Wake Forest travels to NC State next week.

6. Duke (5-3, Bye week)- Last week: 6

Duke was on a bye week and will travel to Boston College on Friday looking to clinch bowl eligibility.

5. Louisville (5-3, W vs Wake Forest 48-21)- Last week: 8

Give credit where it is due, Louisville got the win over Wake Forest and the defense continues to force turnovers. The offense was not great, but it did not need to be. This win will cool the hot-seat talk around Scott Satterfield for a bit and Louisville will have a chance to clinch bowl eligibility this week against James Madison. This team has bounced back nicely since the embarrassing loss to Boston College.

4. Florida State (5-3, W vs Georgia Tech 41-16)- Last week: 7

Florida State's offense looked terrific against Georgia Tech Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State snapped its three-game losing streak and put up a terrific offensive performance against Georgia Tech. Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for a career-high 396 yards and the running game totaled nearly 250 yards.

With the way the schedule lines up, Florida State has a chance to finish 9-3. They'll need to keep things rolling this week in a big rivalry game against Miami.

3. NC State (6-2, W vs Virginia Tech 22-21)- Last week: 5

It might not look pretty, but the Wolfpack keep winning and might have found their quarterback for the rest of the season. MJ Morris came into the game for NC State and went 20-29 for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

This team needed that shot of life on offense and Morris can give them a chance to win their remaining games. A big game against Wake Forest awaits the Wolfpack on Saturday.

2. North Carolina (7-1, W vs Pittsburgh 42-24)- Last week: 4

North Carolina continues to win and continues to not get the respect they deserve. Quarterback Drake Maye has been one of the best players in the country and should be discussed in the Heisman conversation more often. This team would not be the same without him.

The Tar Heels are the team that is most likely to give Clemson the best shot in the ACC Championship game and the matchup is all but assured now with the big win over Pittsburgh. Lowly Virginia is the next team that North Carolina must face.

1. Clemson (8-0, Bye week)- Last week: 1

Clemson was on a bye week and will face Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend.

