ACC Power Rankings: Week 14
There is only one week left in the regular season in college football and one spot was clinched in the ACC Championship yesterday. SMU defeated Virginia on Saturday and remained unbeaten in conference play with the win. In just their first season in the new conference, the Mustangs are going to have a shot to win the Championship Game and go to the College Football Playoff.
Who will the Mustangs play? It will be either Clemson or Miami. Both teams won big yesterday and it will come down to Miami's trip to Syracuse on Sautrday to see who plays SMU.
So how do the rest of the ACC Power Rankings look after yesterday's games?
17. Florida State (2-9, 1-7). Last week: 17
Florida State did get a win yesterday afternoon over 1-9 Charleston Southern and that was their first win since beating Cal in September. FSU faces a red hot Florida team to end their season next week.
16. Wake Forest (4-7, 2-5). Last week: 16
Wake fought hard against Miami for three quarters, but their offense could not get anything going after their opening touchdown drive. The Demon Deacons lost 42-14 and now they are not eligible for a bowl game for the second straight season. They finish up their year next week against Duke.
15. Stanford (3-8, 2-6). Last week: 15
It looked like the Cardinal were going to secure back-to-back ACC wins when they led Cal in the 4th quarter, but the Cardinal could not hold on and lost to their arch rivals. Stanford will finish their regular season next week vs San Jose State, who has been one of the best teams in the Mountain West this season.
14. Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4). Last week: 12
Things just aren't getting any better for the Hokies. They were without starting quarterback Kyron Drones against Duke, but the defense could not stop what has been a pretty poor Duke offense. After getting to 5-3 and being in the ACC Championship mix, the Hokies are 5-6 and have to win their rivalry game against Virginia just to make a bowl game.
13. NC State (5-6, 2-5). Last week: 13
The Wolfpack looked like they overcame a two-score defecit in the final two minutes of their Thursday night game vs Georgia Tech, but they let true freshman quarterback Aaron Philo lead the Yellow Jackets to win and drop them to 5-6. After being a preseason favorite in the ACC, the Wolfpack have to beat North Carolina to make a bowl game.
12. Virginia (5-6, 3-4). Last week: 10
Virginia tried to throw a wrench into the ACC championship race yesterday vs SMU, but they could not give the Mustangs much of a game and lost 33-7. There is still a chacne for the Cavaliers to make a bowl game however, but they are going to have to do something that they have not done much of in the past 20 years and that is beat Virginia Tech.
11. North Carolina (6-5, 3-4). Last week: 9
The Tar Heels came crashing down yesterday after winning three straight. The Tar Heels went up to Boston College to face the Eagles and they were down 41-7 at one point. They ended up losing 41-21 and while they are still going to a bowl game, the loss yesterday put a halt to any positive vibes they had built up over the last few weeks. They end their regular season against NC State next weekend.
10. Cal (6-5, 2-5). Last week: 14
It looked like Cal was going to lose to Stanford yesterday and have to pin their hopes of making a bowl game on beating SMU, but they found a way to beat Stanford and reach 6-5. This team is only a few plays away from having a very good record, but making a bowl game in their first season in the ACC is an accomplisment.
9. Boston College (6-5, 3-4). Last week: 11
After coming up short last week vs SMU, Boston College showed up and took care of business in a big way vs North Carolina. The Eagles are now bowl eligible and after coming into the year with one of the lowest projected win totals in the ACC, Bill O'Brien has his team in the postseason. They finish their regular season against Pitt next week.
8. Pittsburgh (7-4, 3-4). Last week: 8
The Panthers continued their free fall yesterday in an ugly loss to Louisville. Pitt lost 37-9 and that is now four straight losses since the 7-0 start. Pitt hopes to end their losing streak next week vs Boston College.
7. Louisville (7-4, 5-3). Last week: 8
After a terrible loss to Stanford last week, credit to Louisville for bouncing back strong with a blowout win over Pitt. The Cardinals will now try to knock off SEC foe Kentucky next week and get revenge for their upset loss last season.
6. Georgia Tech (7-4, 5-3). Last week: 6
It was not always pretty, but the Yellow Jackets got the win over NC State and finished 5-3 in ACC play for the second straight season. They got a gritty performance from freshman quarterback Aaron Philo and the defense forced NC State quarterback CJ Bailey to make plenty of mistakes. After winning against Miami and NC State, Georgia Tech looks to end their losing streak to the Georgia Bulldogs and shake up the College Football Playoff Race.
5. Duke (8-3, 4-3). Last week: 5
While he likely won't win it, Manny Diaz should get a long look for ACC coach of the year. The Blue Devils lost a ton of talent from their previous teams under Mike Elko, but Diaz has them at 8-3 after beating Virginia Tech. They can finish the regular season 9-3 with a win over Wake Forest next week and if they do that and win their bowl game, he will bring a ten win season in his first year in Durham.
4. Syracuse (8-3, 4-3). Last week: 4
Syracuse got the 31-24 win over UConn yesterday and that win is actually tougher than you might think. With Miami coming to town next week and the Huskies a sneaky 7-3 team, this was a bit of a sandwich spot for them. Now, the Orange are hoping to get their biggest win since beating Clemson in 2017. With how shaky Miami's defense is, don't rule it out.
3. Clemson (9-2, 7-1). Last week: 3
Clemson got an easy win over the Citadel last week, but they could end up being the biggest beneficiaries of the chaos that happened yesterday. If the Tigers can beat South Carolina ( who is playing as well as anyone right now), they could have an argument to be an at-large in the 12-team playoff. It might not be likely, but it is possible. They are also rooting for Syracuse to knock off Miami so they can reach the ACC Championship.
2. Miami (10-1, 6-1). Last week: 2
The Hurricanes did not play a perfect game, but they still beat Wake Forest by four touchdowns. Their defense completely shut down the Wake Forest offense in the second half and they ran the ball really well. All that is standing between Miami and a spot in the ACC Championship game is a trip to 8-3 Syracuse.
1. SMU (10-1, 7-0). Last week: 1
The Mustangs are going to the ACC Championship in their first year in the conference. After blowing out Virginia, Rhett Lashlee's team is going to have a chance to win the conference and get a chance to go to the playoff. They have to avoid complacency next week when they host Cal.
