Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Tech Has a Strong Grip On The No. 2 Class in the Conference
Brent Key has Georgia Tech rolling on the recruiting trail right now and they might not be done adding to their class. Today, Key and his staff flipped four-star safety Tae Harris from Clemson and helped their class and put a big dent into Clemson's. At the start of the day, Clemson held the No. 2 class in the ACC, but they were only very slightly ahead of the Yellow Jackets. With Harris flipping, it bumped Georgia Tech over Clemson and the Tigers fell to No. 4 in the ACC. Not only that, but Clemson has fallen out of the top 25 all together. Barring something crazy, Georgia Tech should finish with the No. 2 class in the ACC.
It would take a pretty amazing effort for them to be able to get to No. 1 though. Miami still has a really tight grip on that spot and they are looking to add to their top-ten class before the early signing period. The early signing period is less than two weeks away.
SMU has not been talked about as much as some of the other teams in the conference, but they currently have the No. 3 class in the ACC and unless Clemson has some surprises up their sleeve, it seems likely that they will finish there.
The rest of the top ten consists of Duke, Florida State, Syracuse, Stanford, Pitt, and Virginia Tec. The Seminoles might be the team to watch and not in a good way. Their recruiting class has taken some big hits and more might be one way before the early signing period.
NC State, Boston College, Wake Forest, Virginia, Cal, North Carolina, and Louisville round out the rest of the ACC. Like Florida State, North Carolina has lost a lot of talent from its classm including four star offensive tackle Alex Payne to USC.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (11/23, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Georgia Tech
3. SMU
4. Clemson
5. Duke
6. Florida State
7. Syracuse
8. Stanford
9. Pitt
10. Virginia Tech
11. NC State
12. Boston College
13. Wake Forest
14. Virginia
15. Cal
16. North Carolina
17. Louisville
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Four-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett
Three-Star DT Blake Belin
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star DE Carrington Coombs
Four-Star Safety Tae Harris