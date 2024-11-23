All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Tech Has a Strong Grip On The No. 2 Class in the Conference

Brent Key and Georgia Tech are positioned to finish with one of the best recruiting classes in the ACC

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brent Key has Georgia Tech rolling on the recruiting trail right now and they might not be done adding to their class. Today, Key and his staff flipped four-star safety Tae Harris from Clemson and helped their class and put a big dent into Clemson's. At the start of the day, Clemson held the No. 2 class in the ACC, but they were only very slightly ahead of the Yellow Jackets. With Harris flipping, it bumped Georgia Tech over Clemson and the Tigers fell to No. 4 in the ACC. Not only that, but Clemson has fallen out of the top 25 all together. Barring something crazy, Georgia Tech should finish with the No. 2 class in the ACC.

It would take a pretty amazing effort for them to be able to get to No. 1 though. Miami still has a really tight grip on that spot and they are looking to add to their top-ten class before the early signing period. The early signing period is less than two weeks away.

SMU has not been talked about as much as some of the other teams in the conference, but they currently have the No. 3 class in the ACC and unless Clemson has some surprises up their sleeve, it seems likely that they will finish there.

The rest of the top ten consists of Duke, Florida State, Syracuse, Stanford, Pitt, and Virginia Tec. The Seminoles might be the team to watch and not in a good way. Their recruiting class has taken some big hits and more might be one way before the early signing period.

NC State, Boston College, Wake Forest, Virginia, Cal, North Carolina, and Louisville round out the rest of the ACC. Like Florida State, North Carolina has lost a lot of talent from its classm including four star offensive tackle Alex Payne to USC.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (11/23, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Georgia Tech

3. SMU

4. Clemson

5. Duke

6. Florida State

7. Syracuse

8. Stanford

9. Pitt

10. Virginia Tech

11. NC State

12. Boston College

13. Wake Forest

14. Virginia

15. Cal

16. North Carolina

17. Louisville

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Four-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

Three-Star DT Blake Belin

Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

Three-Star DE Carrington Coombs

Four-Star Safety Tae Harris

