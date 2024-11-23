All Yellow Jackets

Bleav Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction To Four-Star Safety Tae Harris Flipping From Clemson to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech landed a major recruiting win today by flipping four-star safety Tae Harris from Clemson

Four-Star Safety Tae Harris
Georgia Tech made huge recruiting news today when they were able to flip four-star safety Tae Harris from Clemson. Harris becomes one of the highest-rated players to ever commit to Georgia Tech, joining five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty in this class. The Yellow Jackets now have three top-100 players in this recruiting class according to 247Sports and all three of them are from the state of Georgia.

So what does this mean and what kind of impact could Harris have on day one? RJ and Jackson welcomed Najeh Wilkins to a new episode of the show to break down what this means for Georgia Tech and what kind of player the Yellow Jackets are getting.

Georgia Tech now has the No. 17 recruiting class in the country and the No. 2 class in the ACC according to 247Sports. The early signing period is less than two weeks away and there is still time for Georgia Tech to continue to add to this class

Harris is ranked as the No. 48 player in the country, the No. 3 safety in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Four-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

Three-Star DT Blake Belin

Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

Three-Star DE Carrington Coombs

Four-Star Safety Tae Harris

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

