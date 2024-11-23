Bleav Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction To Four-Star Safety Tae Harris Flipping From Clemson to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech made huge recruiting news today when they were able to flip four-star safety Tae Harris from Clemson. Harris becomes one of the highest-rated players to ever commit to Georgia Tech, joining five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty in this class. The Yellow Jackets now have three top-100 players in this recruiting class according to 247Sports and all three of them are from the state of Georgia.
So what does this mean and what kind of impact could Harris have on day one? RJ and Jackson welcomed Najeh Wilkins to a new episode of the show to break down what this means for Georgia Tech and what kind of player the Yellow Jackets are getting.
Georgia Tech now has the No. 17 recruiting class in the country and the No. 2 class in the ACC according to 247Sports. The early signing period is less than two weeks away and there is still time for Georgia Tech to continue to add to this class
Harris is ranked as the No. 48 player in the country, the No. 3 safety in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Four-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett
Three-Star DT Blake Belin
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star DE Carrington Coombs
Four-Star Safety Tae Harris