Bleav Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets Begin Fall Camp + Looking At The Odds GT can land Five Star OT Josh Petty
It was a big week for Georgia Tech Football. The Yellow Jackets were in Charlotte for ACC Media Days and on Wednesday, Georgia Tech began fall camp and the season-opening game vs Florida State is now just four weeks away. Not only did Georgia Tech begin practice this week, they got some big recruiting news. Five Star offensive tackle Josh Petty was reportedly going to be in town for a visit and the Yellow Jackets might have the momentum in his recruitment. Florida State was the perceived favorite with multiple predictions to land there, but the Yellow Jackets could pull a surprise.
Petty is set to commit in August. This would be one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history if Key and his staff can pull this off. Petty is one of the best players in the entire country and the Yellow Jackets are fighting some of the top programs in the country for his commitment. It is going to be an interesting few weeks until Petty commits on August 12th. Back in June, Petty dropped his list of top five schools that included Georgia Tech, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Stanford. According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Petty plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and whoever lands him is going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away.
On the latest episode of the Bleav Georgia Tech podcast, RJ and Jackson discuss the Yellow Jackets starting fall camp and assessing their chances that they could land Petty, as well as what landing Petty would mean for the program.
