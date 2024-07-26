Report: Georgia Tech Will Get Another Visit From Five-Star Offensive Lineman Josh Petty
Things are heating up in the recruitment for five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. Petty has been projected for a while now to land at Florida State, but Brent Key and Georgia Tech seemingly have the momentum right now. According to Chad Simmons at On3 Sports, Petty is going to be visiting Georgia Tech this weekend.
Petty is set to commit in August. This would be one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history if Key and his staff can pull this off. Petty is one of the best players in the entire country and the Yellow Jackets are fighting some of the top programs in the country for his commitment. It is going to be an interesting few weeks until Petty commits on August 12th. Back in June, Petty dropped his list of top five schools that included Georgia Tech, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Stanford.
According to 247Sports, Petty is the No. 14 prospect in the country, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia. Petty plays at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA. He is one of the elite prospects in the country and whoever lands him is going to be getting a player who will be ready to step in and compete for playing time right away.
Here is the scouting report on Petty from 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks. Brooks compares Petty to Tristan Wirfs, a former 1st round pick from Iowa:
"High-level offensive tackle prospect who could legitimately project as a P5 defensive lineman as well. Size/length are unverified but looks the part on the hoof. Relatively lean with ample frame space for adding mass. Full-time two-way snaps that impress on both sides of the ball. Quicker off the ball on offense than defense, but flashes surprising linear closing speed in pursuit. Georgia 2A state champion wrestler in 285-pound weight class as a sophomore. Wrestling prowess translates in body control and hand-to-hand combat strength. Can get punchier, but plays angry and finishes blocks. Mean streak is obvious. Motivated drive blocker who also climbs to second level with relative ease. Very young for the 2025 cycle. Naturally high center of gravity but cognizant of leverage firing off and engaging defenders. Need more consistent measure of pass-pro ability, but functional athleticism suggests ample potential. Will face significant jump in competition going from lower-level high school ball to the high-major level, but consistent dominance at multiple positions is promising. Ideally verified information/data will become available by Spring 2024. Athletic profile and on-field evidence suggest immense developmental potential, even without full catalog of data. Could become a multi-year starter at the high-major level with NFL Draft early-round upside, especially if the measurements check out."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris