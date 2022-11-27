Brent Key Declines to Comment on Head Coaching Position After Georgia game

Georgia Tech's season came to an end yesterday after losing 37-14 to Georgia in Athens on Saturday and this will mark the fourth straight season that the Yellow Jackets are not going to be in a bowl game.

All eyes are going to turn to the coaching search for Georgia Tech and what decision new athletic director J Batt is going to have to make soon.

Brent Key has gone 4-4 as the interim head coach for Georgia Tech Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

One of the candidates for the coaching position is interim head coach Brent Key, a Tech alum. Key has gone 4-4 since taking over for Geoff Collins and has ranked wins over Pittsburgh and North Carolina.

When asked after the game about the head coaching position and if he felt he had done enough to earn the head coaching job after the last eight games, this is what he had to say:

"I will talk nothing about that right now. This is 100% about the kids in the locker room and how they persevered this season and how they have played. I respect your question, but this is solely about the kids in that locker room and the coaches that worked so hard this season."

Key was also asked about what the experience has been like for him since taking over as the interim coach:

"I mean... I have gotten a chance to be the head coach at my alma mater for the last eight games. It was very special and it was very special to coach with kids like that. I mean, to do what those kids have done and to play as hard as they played and the clock hit zero today and it is such a credit to the kids and the leadership of that locker room and the leadership throughout the week that they gave to each other. You talk about ownership and really owning this and players have ownership and the responsibility and accountability with it and they bought into it 100%. They bought into every part of it and when you have ownership on your own team as a player, it really is an empowering thing so yeah it has been a real joy and an outstanding time to be able to coach these kids."

Key has done an admirable job as the interim head coach for the Yellow Jackets and it will be interesting to see the decision that Batt makes in the near future regarding the Georgia Tech head coaching job.

