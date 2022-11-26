Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination vs Georgia

Georgia Tech is in Athens today to face the No. 1 team in the country in the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. The Yellow Jackets are riding high off of their momentum from pulling a stunning upset against North Carolina last week and hoping to do the same against the Bulldogs.

Can Georgia Tech pull a massive upset in Athens? Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech has done a nice job of revealing its uniforms for the games this season and today was no different. Tech will be in its classic uniforms of gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants for its matchup with the Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech is entering its game today against Georgia as a 35.5-point underdog and seeking its first win in the series since 2016. Georgia has outscored the Yellow Jackets 180-35 since then and the games have not been competitive.

Interim head coach Brent Key is 4-3 since taking over for Geoff Collins and has beaten two ranked opponents on the road. This team has responded to each challenge that it has faced, but the biggest one will be today against the No. 1 team in the country.

Kick-off is set for noon today and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

