Georgia's Tech's Poor Second Half Results in Another Blowout Loss to Georgia

Georgia Tech has its most wins in a season since 2018 and they are hoping to carry the momentum from last week's stunning upset over North Carolina to their rivalry game with No. 1 Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets come into this game as a 35.5-point underdog and will be trying to snap the current losing streak they have against the Bulldogs. Georgia Tech has not won a game in this series since 2016 and has been outscored 180-35 in that span.

This was the first meeting between Brent Key and Kirby Smart as head coaches Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The defense for Georgia Tech was looking to have a repeat performance from last week against North Carolina when they shut down one of the best offenses and quarterbacks in the country down. The Yellow Jackets limited North Carolina to its season low in yards and points and held Maye to his season low in passing yards.

It was a good effort for a while against the No. 1 Bulldogs, but self-inflicted mistakes and drops hurt any momentum that Tech tried to get and Georgia would dominate the second half to win another installment in this rivalry.

Georgia Tech falls to 5-7 and is ineligible for a bowl game for the fourth straight season.

All eyes will now turn to the coaching hire that new athletics director J Batt must make.

Here is the complete game summary from today's action in Athens.

1st Quarter

Georgia Tech received the ball first and the Yellow Jackets started the day on offense against the top-ranked Georgia defense.

Dontae Smith had two early carries for a first down and then two quick passes to Nate McCollum had the Yellow Jackets going into UGA territory early. The first critical play of the game came when Georgia Tech faced a fourth and long and Gibson found Nate McCollum for a big first down that set the Yellow Jackets up in Georgia territory. From there, backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh carried the ball into the end zone and Georgia Tech had an early 7-0 lead on the No. 1 team in the country.

Taisun Phommachanh runs into the end zone early in the game vs Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The drive lasted 11 plays and went 75 yards against the number-one defense in the country.

The defense kept things going early on for Georgia Tech and forced a three-and-out against the Bulldogs on UGA's first drive.

Georgia Tech had a chance to try and go up two scores when they got the ball back on the next drive.

Gibson found McCollum for more quick gains and Tech seemed to be moving the ball on the Bulldogs once again. A back-breaking play came when Gibson found a wide-open Dylan Leonard over the middle of the field, but Leonard dropped the pass. Georgia Tech was forced to punt it back to Georgia after that.

The next possession is when the UGA offense found a bit of a rhythm. Bennett used his legs to move the Bulldogs down the field and get UGA into Tech territory. A pass interference call on tight end Brock Bowers essentially ended the drive for Georgia. A field goal cut the Georgia Tech lead to 7-3.

That was the end of the first quarter and it could not have gone better for Georgia Tech. The offense moved the ball against the Georgia defense and the Yellow Jackets' defense had not allowed any big plays.

Georgia Tech led 7-3 after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Georgia Tech did not find a lot of success on the next drive other than a pass to Smith that went 16 yards and a pass interference call against Georgia. The Yellow Jackets would punt the ball back to Georgia and the Bulldogs would look to take the lead.

It was a physical drive for Georgia on its next possession. McIntosh opened up the drive with a 45-yard run and Daiujuan Edwards would come in and run well. The running game got Georgia all the way down to the goal line, but Bennett would throw a touchdown to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and give Georgia its first lead of the game 10-7.

Georgia Tech needed to answer on the next drive but the offense stalled after that and the Yellow Jackets had to punt.

The Bulldogs continued to run the ball well on the next drive and it was starting to feel like they were imposing their will on Georgia Tech a bit. The Yellow Jackets forced a fourth and two on UGA and after Brock Bowers picked up the first down on a run, the play was called back due to a facemask call on Bowers. Georgia was forced to punt and Tech would have one more chance to score before the end of the first half.

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Gibson threw for 132 yards in the first half against Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After a great punt from Georgia, Georgia Tech would start the drive at its own two-yard line. Gibson found Jenkins for a 41-yard catch to get Georgia Tech moving and then a 13-yard run by Gibson had Georgia Tech into UGA territory. After a big tackle for loss by defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Georgia Tech would punt the ball away and the first half was over.

Georgia Tech trailed Georgia 10-7 at the half, which is a result that most did not expect. First-half stats from the game: Georgia Tech outgained Georgia 187-153. Georgia Tech had 132 passing yards, and Georgia had 28. UGA has 125 rushing yards, Georgia Tech 55. Georgia Tech averaged 4.9 yards per play to UGA's 5.9. No turnovers for either team. Georgia Tech has two tackles for loss and UGA with four.

3rd Quarter

Georgia Tech's E.J. Jenkins makes a catch against Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

UGA got the ball to start the second half against Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs drove the ball on the Yellow Jackets' defense and most of it came courtesy of the ground game. McIntosh was carrying the ball well and McConkey took an end around for 14 yards. A personal foul penalty moved Georgia back 15 yards. An offsides call on Kyle Kennard made it 3rd and 10 and on the next play, Bennett took a shot to the end zone for Arian Smith. It was ruled incomplete, but it was a close call. Podlesny nailed the field goal attempt and Georgia extended the lead to 13-7 with 10:40 left in the 3rd quarter.

Georgia Tech started the next drive with a run from Smith that got five yards and then another critical dropped stalled the drive. Peje' Harris, much like Leonard did in the first half., dropped a wide-open pass over the middle from Gibson that would have resulted in a huge catch and run. The Yellow Jackets were forced to punt, but a mistake on the punt resulted in Georgia getting the ball already deep into Georgia Tech territory.

The defense for Georgia Tech needed a huge stop and for a moment, it looked like they had it. Georgia faced a fourth and goal from the one-yard line and Bennett found Bowers for a touchdown on what was almost an incomplete pass. Georgia took the lead 20-7 and the offense for the Yellow Jackets needed to find an answer quickly.

They did not answer quickly and Felix fumbled the ball away on the first possession of the second half. Georgia would take over deep into Tech territory.

Georgia Tech was forced into another difficult position and they made a stand this time. The Yellow Jackets forced Georgia into a field goal and the Bulldogs would hit it to go up 23-7.

The Yellow Jackets' offense had been stuck in a funk for most of the quarter and that continued on the next drive. After a first-down pickup from McCollum, Georgia Tech was not able to do anything and had to punt it away to Georgia.

Shanahan had a great punt that backed UGA up inside its own five-yard line. Georgia would run a couple of plays for no gain and that would end the third quarter. Georgia led 23-7.

4th Quarter

Georgia opened up the fourth quarter with an 83-yard completion to get down to Georgia Tech territory. McIntosh would punch it in and Georgia would put the game out of reach with a 30-7 lead.

Georgia Tech could not move the ball again on offense and Gibson's fourth down attempt sailed way out of bounds and Georgia would take over.

Kendall Milton tacked on another touchdown run for the Bulldogs that stretched the lead to 37-7.

After a punt from Georgia Tech, Georgia inserted backup quarterback Carson Beck and the game was wrapped up at that point.

Georgia Tech would score again on a halfback pass from Smith to Malachi Carter to make it 37-14.

Georgia wins its fifth in a row in the series, all of them coming by double-digits.

