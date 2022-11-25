Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Official Game Preview and Prediction

The latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is coming up on Saturday and despite the 35.5-point spread in favor of the Bulldogs, Georgia Tech is coming into this game with some momentum after beating No. 13 North Carolina on the road. This is the best Georgia Tech has been playing heading into a game against Georgia in some time, but the biggest challenge of the season awaits in Athens on Saturday.

Georgia Tech has not won a game in this series since the 2016 season and it has not been a competitive series recently. Georgia has outscored the Yellow Jackets 180-35 since that 2016 defeat and the spread suggests that we might be heading toward a similar result.

Georgia enters this game 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs are looking to repeat as national champions, something that has not been done since Alabama in 2011-2012.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 69-41.

The biggest mismatch in the game is going to be when Georgia Tech's offense goes up against the top-ranked Bulldogs' defense. Georgia has the number one scoring defense and the No. 1 defense according to SP+.

Offensively for Georgia Tech, they are going to be turning to Zach Gibson once again on Saturday. Gibson played his best game of the season last Saturday, throwing for 174 yards and completing 13-18 passes. Prior to last week's game, Gibson had struggled in games against Virginia, in the two series he played against Florida State, and when he filled in for Zach Pyron when he was injured against Miami. He did not make any plays downfield last week, but he did just enough in managing the game.

Gibson is going to have to make some throws in this game if the Yellow Jackets want to do anything on offense.

Expect to see more of Taisun Phommachanh in running formations and packages. He was effective in this role last week and offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to need to use him in short-yardage situations.

Hassan Hall is the leading rusher for Georgia Tech this season Georgia Tech Athletics

The running game has been a three-way committee for the past few weeks. Hassan Hall is the teams leading rusher with 520 yards on 115 carries, but Dontae Smith and true freshman Jamie Felix also see the field. Smith leads all Tech running backs with 5 yards per carry and five touchdowns.

Georgia is the third-ranked rushing defense in the country. It is hard to do anything against this Bulldogs front seven and for an offensive line that has struggled as much as Georgia Tech's, that is a huge matchup in favor of Georgia. It has been hard for Tech to run the ball on most opponents this season and it won't be easy on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets were without leading receiver Nate McCollum last week against North Carolina and hopefully, he will be back this week. Georgia has the 20th-ranked passing defense in the country, giving up just 189 YPG this year.

In McCollum's absence, Malik Rutherford was the guy that stepped up. Rutherford finished with 68 yards on six catches and was used a lot in the quick game.

Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins will be the other starting wideouts.

The offensive line held up against the Tar Heels last week, but this is going to be an entirely different issue. Future top-five NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter and the rest of the Bulldog's defensive line are among the best in the nation and the only team Tech has played that has Georgia's talent level is Clemson. The Tigers dominated that game on the line of scrimmage and the Yellow Jackets can't let the same happen if they want a chance.

Brent Key knows what kind of a player Carter is and spoke about him earlier this week:

"He is a tremendous player. You can put him in any scheme you want. He can play the block, he can go around the block, he can get caught in run down thinking it is pass or vice versa and still be able to make plays so he just has an uncanny ability to find the football and be around the football. He has a lot of God-given ability, but they do a good job of developing those guys as well within the program."

Another matchup leaning heavily in Georgia's favor is in the red zone. Georgia Tech has one of the worst red zone offenses in the country, while Georgia has the No. 1 red zone defense in the nation. If Georgia Tech can get in the red zone, they will have to be creative in finding ways to score.

The Yellow Jackets' defense had a great performance last week against a high-scoring North Carolina squad and they will have to face another top offense.

Georgia is 11th in scoring defense and No. 7 in total offense. Coordinator Todd Monken uses his players in different and effective ways and the Yellow Jackets' defense is going to need a repeat performance.

Keion White is coming off a three-sack game that earned him ACC and National awards this past week and he will need to get pressure on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Georgia is No. 2 in the nation in sacks allowed, only giving up seven all year. Georgia Tech had six last week.

Keion White had three sacks last week against North Carolina. Georgia Tech Athletics

White is not the only pass rusher playing well for the Yellow Jackets. D'Quan Douse and Makius Scott have been playing well along the interior.

Georgia Tech has a really good pair of linebackers in Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley. Both players have over 100 tackles this season and they will be tasked with stopping a physical Georgia ground game.

The Bulldogs rely on a three-headed attack led by Kenny McIntosh, who has 568 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Daijuan Edwards has 547 yards and seven touchdowns, and Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson are the other ball carriers Tech will likely see tomorrow. Thomas and Eley are going to have to play physical and try to force the ball loose tomorrow.

LaMiles Brooks has been the top performer in the Yellow Jackets secondary this season. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech's secondary is led by safety LaMiles Brooks and he has been one of the most underrated defensive backs in the country this season. The defensive backs for Georgia Tech are going to have to try and deal with Georgia's two-headed monster at tight end with Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington and that is the matchup that worries me the most when the Yellow Jackets are on defense.

Georgia has good wide receivers on the outside, but they have been a bit inconsistent this season. Ladd McConkey is the top guy, but Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint is a name to know. McIntosh is also a threat out of the backfield.

Getting pressure on Bennett and forcing turnovers will be the key for Georgia Tech. Georgia's offensive line does not allow many pressures, but Bennett can be prone to turning the ball over. I have a hard time seeing Georgia Tech moving the ball much on offense and I think they will need to create turnovers and set their offense up in a short field.

That is one advantage that Georgia Tech has on Georgia. The Bulldogs rank 89th in turnover margin and Georgia Tech is one of the best in the country at taking the ball away.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia

Who: Georgia Tech at Georgia

When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -35.5; Over/under 48.5

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 194* / SiriusXM app 955

*dependent on the make of the subscriber's vehicle

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Prediction

Can Georgia Tech keep the game competitive against Georgia? Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Key has done a tremendous job of getting the team ready to play and the Yellow Jackets have pulled two big upsets against Pitt and North Carolina since he has taken over.

There is just too much to overcome in this one, however.

I can't see the Georgia Tech offense being able to do much of anything tomorrow. Gibson played well enough to win last week, but that was against one of the worst defenses in the country. The running game has been unable to get going and the offensive line is in for a long day on Saturday.

I am interested to see how the Yellow Jackets' defense plays. They can force turnovers and have been able to get pressure on the quarterback. They shut down a high-scoring North Carolina offense last week, but in previous games against Ole Miss and Florida State, the defense did not play as well.

I anticipate Georgia coming out running the ball heavily to try and wear down the Georgia Tech defense. That has been the weakest link on the Yellow Jackets' defense and Smart and Monken will recognize that.

Unfortunately, I don't think this game will be close, and Georgia will win their fifth straight in this matchup.

Final Score: Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 3

