The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked number one in the country for a reason. Their defense has future NFL players all over it, but the Bulldogs have an elite offense as well and I don't think they get enough credit for how good they are.

The Georgia Tech defense is coming off its best performance of the season, holding North Carolina to its season-low in yards and points and limiting quarterback Drake Maye to his season-low in passing yards. North Carolina is one of the most explosive offenses in the country and it could not move the ball against the Yellow Jackets' offense.

So how do these two units match up on Saturday and what position could pose the most problems?

The Bulldogs are going to be a different problem entirely on offense than North Carolina was. There is not a position on this offense I think is even slightly below average and there are going to be matchup problems everywhere, which is part of the reason why Georgia is a 35.5-point favorite on Saturday.

Brock Bowers is arguably the best tight end in the country Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia might not have a dominant outside threat at wide receiver, but they have one of the best pass catchers in college football. Tight end Brock Bowers is a versatile player that UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken uses in a variety of ways. Whether it is screens, sweeps, or catching the ball up the seam, Bowers can make plays and go the distance any time he gets the ball.

For the season, Bowers has 41 catches for 625 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging over 15 yards per catch. He also has four carries for 89 yards and three touchdowns.

I am interested to see how Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker gameplans to stop Bowers. I don't think the Yellow Jackets have anyone that can match up one-on-one with Bowers (nobody does really) and I think he will be double-teamed most of the game.

Bowers is not the only tight end that worries me this weekend, however.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is a mismatch for any team Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Washington is a phenomenal athlete at 6'7 270 LBS and presents a ton of issues for defensive coaches and personnel. His size is obvious, but his athleticism for that size is unreal and Thacker and the rest of the staff have to be prepared for when he and Bowers are on the field at the same time.

For the season, Washington has caught 23 passes for 392 yards and one touchdown. He averages over 16 yards per catch and Monken uses him effectively.

Georgia Tech has impact players on this defense such as Keion White, Charlie Thomas, Ace Eley, and LaMiles Brooks. Those four guys have been leaders for the Yellow Jackets on that side of the ball, but this will be their biggest test yet. The defense is going to be challenged and for Georgia Tech to have any shot to stay in this game, the defense is likely going to have to lead the way.

How Georgia uses their tight ends and how much of a mismatch both players can be is why I think Georgia's tight ends are going to be the biggest problem for the Yellow Jacket's defense on Saturday.

Let's see what the Georgia Tech defense can do against them this Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs Georgia will kick off at noon on Saturday in Athens and be televised on ESPN.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

ACC Football: Official week 13 game predictions

Can Georgia Tech's defense have a repeat performance this week?

Georgia Tech can't overcome another slow start and loses to Marquette 84-60

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Georgia

Keion White named Bednarik defensive player of the week

Georgia Tech releases depth chart for game vs Georgia

A New CBS Sports report links Georgia Tech to coaching candidates

Everything from Brent Key ahead of the matchup with No. 1 Georgia

Brent Key and Andrew Thacker were named top week 12 coaches by Kirk Herbstreit