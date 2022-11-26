Georgia Tech's defense has seen a big improvement compared to where they were a year ago. There have been some hiccups along the way, but this defense for the Yellow Jackets has been solid from week to week.

Now they have to go to Athens and face one of the best offenses in the country.

Interim head coach Brent Key spoke about Georgia's offense this week and how versatile some of their playmakers are:

"Offensively, they have some really good weapons on that side of the ball that are unique to, that are really unique to college football nowadays, rarely do you see a group of tight ends that explosive and able to block and do the things that they are able to do. A good collection of running backs and they have some receivers that can hurt you."

After shutting down the North Carolina offense last week, Georgia Tech is now tasked with stopping a balanced Georgia offense that did struggle last week against Kentucky.

Keion White is Georgia Tech's top pass rusher this season Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

How did Georgia Tech stop the Tar Heel's offense and Heisman-contending quarterback Drake Maye? There were a few key things in that game, but none was bigger than the pressure that Keion White and the Georgia Tech defensive line put on Maye. White and the Yellow Jackets' defense racked up six sacks and 12 tackles for loss against North Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets are 35th in the nation in sacks and White is one of the more underrated pass rushers in the country. He is a legit NFL prospect and is the top pass rusher at Georgia Tech. He is not alone though. The duo of Makius Scott and D'Quan Douse inside has been emerging as of late and they provide pressure up the middle.

The X-Factor for Georgia Tech's defense will be getting pressure on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, but that is going to be easier said than done.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has only been sacked seven times this season Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bennett has only been sacked seven times this season, which is the second-fewest in the country. If Georgia Tech can find a way to consistently get pressure on Bennett, they could force him into some turnovers and that would potentially set the Georgia Tech offense up with a short field, which they need.

I don't feel confident at all about Georgia Tech's offense moving the ball on Georgia's fantastic defense, but it would be easier with a short field. Getting pressure and forcing turnovers is a must.

Georgia Tech is one of the top teams in turnover margin and Georgia only ranks 89th. That is one slight advantage that Georgia Tech has had over Georgia this season.

If Georgia Tech can't get pressure and force turnovers, it is going to be a very long Saturday in Athens.

Georgia Tech vs Georgia will kick off at noon tomorrow. The game will be televised on ESPN.

