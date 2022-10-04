Brent Key Provides Injury Update on Safety Jaylon King

One of the only negative things to come out of Georgia Tech's victory was that veteran defensive back Jaylon King had an injury. During his time with the media today, interim head coach Brent Key provided an update on King and his status going forward.

"Jaylon got hurt in the game and he will be out this game. He has had surgery. Good football player, unfortunate instance for Jaylon, but our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family moving forward and we have ample people at that position that we know are ready to step up and make plays as they did on Saturday."

Jaylon King suffered an injury on Saturday and needs surgery Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

King has been one of the most consistent players in the back end of the defense and the secondary is going to have to replace his leadership and playmaking ability. Some of the guys that will be tasked with doing that are freshman Clayton Powell-Lee and Notre transfer Khari Gee.

While it will definitely hurt to lose King, the Yellow Jackets will have to hope one of the young players can become a difference maker in the back end.

In five games this season, King totaled 32 tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception.

Georgia Tech vs Duke will kick off at 4:00 p.m. this Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

