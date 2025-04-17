Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Pyron Will Re-Enter The Transfer Portal After Brief Stop At Minnesota
Former Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron has reportedly entered the transfer portal for the second time. Pyron went into the portal after spending the last three seasons at Georgia Tech, but is re-entering the portal after a brief stop with Minnesota. After just one semester with the Golden Gophers, Pyron will be looking for another place to compete.
Pyron had been at Georgia Tech since 2022 and started two games this season when Haynes King went down with an injury. He started the game against Notre Dame, going 20-36 for 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He went on to start the next weekend at Virginia Tech, but was benched in favor of true freshman Aaron Philo in the third quarter. Pyron went 10-22 for 76 yards in that game. The Yellow Jackets played both King and Philo in wins over Miami and NC and Pyron played in one snap on Friday vs Georgia. He finished this season with 409 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions
Pyron started two games for Georgia Tech in 2022 as a true freshman, a road win vs Virginia Tech, and then a loss vs Miami the next week. Pyron played a lot in a road loss against Florida State, though he did not start the game (Zach Gibson did). Pyron got injured in the loss against Miami late in the third quarter and did not play the rest of the season. He was in a quarterback battle with King leading up to the 2023 season, but lost the battle in fall camp and spent the 2023 season as the backup. He was used a lot this season as a short-yardage runner near the goal line and finished this season with four rushing touchdowns. He finished his career at Georgia Tech with 995 yards passing, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
He played with a lot of heart over the past couple of seasons and was one of the hardest-working players on the team and was known for his competitiveness. After his first bit of playing time against Florida State in 2022, then interim head coach Brent Key had this to say about the way that Pyron competed:
"I recruited Zach and there is a special quality in a quarterback when you recruit them and they are a state champion in high school. Not just one state championship and not just two but when you have somebody that is a three-time state champion at two different high schools, running two different types of offenses, ones a kind of single wing under center offense then goes to a spread offense and still be able to do it, you can always say it is the system or it is this or it is that but at the end of the day, he went to two different systems at two different places and won state championships, there is a competitive drive in him and that showed up today."
