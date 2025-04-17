Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get Visit From Experienced Penn State Transfer Offensive Lineman
The transfer portal is open and there is already a lot of movement happening. Georgia Tech has had some players leave, but they have yet to bring in anyone to the roster. That could be changing soon though. According to 247Sports Matt Zenitz, Georgia Tech is going to be getting a visit from Penn State offensive lineman JB Nelson, who has spen the last three seasons with the Nittany Lions. Nelson is also expected to visit Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Syracuse.
According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Nelson finished with a 64.3 overall grade in 2024 (65.7 run blocking grade and 46.8 pass blocking grade), he played 417 snaps in 2023, finishing with a 62.8 overall grade, and he played 125 snaps in 2022, finishing with a 56.5 overall grade.
What would be interesting about this is that Nelson played guard at Penn State and Georgia Tech already has a strong guard duo with Keylan Rutledge and Joe Fusile. Could Nelson be a candidate to replace Weston Franklin at center? Could he be a candidate to move over to right tackle? Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade spoke about the right tackle position at length this spring:
"Yeah, but (Jameson) Riggs is at right and does some good things. It's consistency is going to be a key for him. Behind him is Jordan Floyd, and then we got Peyton Joseph behind him. So all three of those are freshmen, whether they're redshirt or just here. So they're all young and we tell our guys every day to be honest with you guys like youth is not an excuse You know, we we've got to have game reps out here at practice walk -throughs so every reps invaluable to those guys because they are talented they are they are talented, but we've got to mature at a faster rate because for you know, it's gonna be August. So we've got to have a little bit more maturity out of that group. "
Wade also talked about how he liked the depth along the interior of the offensive line:
"You know, behind Keylan is Ben Galloway, who's been in our program for two years and gone through the same thing that he's gone through,, you know, he's a kid that every year, like I was watching last two years, he played left guard, he played right guard, he went to the right tackle. We never found him a home. And now he's at right guard behind Keylan, he's doing a really nice job. So kind of really excited about the depth that he's going to be able to bring us. and he's done a good job. But I think part of it is he's found him a home a little bit. And then the left guard position could be backed up by with Tana and Harrison. Harrison played half the snaps at guard the last, from the Miami game on. And so we got some flexibility there along with Kevin Peay, who's really doing a nice job as an incoming freshman as well."
Nelson certainly brings experience, but where he would fit in with the roster is not immediately clear. Still, that does not mean that Georgia Tech would not bring in a talented player to try and bring competition to the room and potentially start. Keep an eye on this situation going into the rest of the spring.
