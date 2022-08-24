Charlie Thomas and Keion White Named to the 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist

The Senior Bowl is one of the highlights of the NFL Draft Process every year and a chance for players to raise their draft stock. The watchlist for the 2023 Senior Bowl, held in Mobile, AL, was released today and two of Georgia Tech's best defensive players made it.

Linebacker Charlie Thomas and defensive end Keion White were named to the 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist and I think both players have a chance to get the invite to Mobile.

Both Thomas and White are expected to be big contributors on the Yellow Jacket's defense this year and if they have the type of seasons that that they are capable of, they should earn official invites from the Senior Bowl.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Everything head coach Geoff Collins said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday

Jordan Mason grades out as top running back of preseason according to Pro Football Focus

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Offensive Tackle recruiting board for August

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Interior offensive line recruiting board for August

Seven Georgia Tech offensive linemen sign NIL deal with Hooters

Georgia Tech in the NFL: How former Yellow Jackets did in week two of the preseason

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Tight end recruiting board for August

Jordan Mason leads 49ers in rushing en route to preseason victory

Three most likely All-ACC Candidates on offense for Georgia Tech

Three most likely All-ACC candidates on defense for Georgia Tech