Georgia Tech fans and people who cover the ACC know just how good of a linebacker Charlie Thomas is for Georgia Tech, but most of the nation does not. However, Thomas might be starting to get more recognition for the season he has had and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg went as far as to say he is one of the big sleepers in the upcoming 2023 Draft.

Charlie Thomas has been Georgia Tech's best player so far in 2022 Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

So far this season, Thomas has 61 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. It should also be noted that Thomas has missed some time due to targeting calls. He missed the latter part of the Clemson game, the first half against Western Carolina, and the first half against Pitt.

For his career, Thomas has 262 career tackles, 34 for loss, and nine sacks, not to mention, six forced fumbles and four interceptions.

The only real knock on Thomas for the next level might be his size at 6'2 207 LBS, particularly his weight. However, Thomas is a playmaker in the front seven and someone who is also a good blitzer. I like his chances at the next level and love seeing that he is finally getting recognized for how good he has been this season. Thomas has raised his draft stock and I think it could get higher.

