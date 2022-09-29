Deion Sanders Says "It is Nice to be Mentioned" When Asked About Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech made the move to fire head coach Geoff Collins this week and there has been plenty of speculation on who the Yellow Jackets might be targeting to be the replacement.

One name that has been mentioned a lot by both fans and media alike is Jackson State head coach and former Atlanta Falcon and Brave, Deion Sanders. With his connections to the city and ability to recruit, it is easy to see why Sanders's name is being linked to the job.

When asked about him being discussed as a candidate for the Georgia Tech job on the Rich Eisen Show yesterday, Sanders kept it very brief and only said that "it is nice to be mentioned".

One interesting thing that Sanders also said was about his son, Shedeur, and that wherever he went to coach next, he would want to go to a place where his son could go as well:

"If I were to go to the next level, you don't think the quarterback is going to the next level?"

It has been speculated that if Deion were to take a coaching job somewhere else besides Jackson State, Shedeur would follow him as well.

There are going to be plenty of rumors going around about the Georgia Tech head coaching job and Sanders's name is going to be mentioned plenty along the way.

