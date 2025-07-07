Eight Facts About Georgia Tech in EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 is releasing today, and the highly anticipated sequel to last year's best-selling game is going to be a talking point until the season starts and real football is played.
In College Football 25, Georgia Tech was one of the funnest teams to play with (I know it sounds biased). Having a mobile quarterback in video games is always a huge bonus and Haynes King was one of the best in the game to beat opponents with. Combine that with a speedy and shifty running back (Jamal Haynes) and a vertical deep threat in Malik Rutherford, and you have a very fun team.
A lot of the same pieces are back on Georgia Tech's offense this season, and now they have one of the fastest receivers in the country with the addition of FIU transfer Eric Rivers. Georgia Tech's offense is good enough to drop 40 points on any defense in the game.
Here are eight facts about the Yellow Jackets in EA Sports College Football 26:
1. Haynes King is the second fastest quarterback in the game
Mobile quarterbacks are always popular in football video games and you can bet that Georgia Tech is going to be a popular team to use because of Haynes King. King has 91 overall speed and that is the second highest among all quarterbacks in the game and the higest among starting quarterbacks.
2. Eric Rivers is the fifth-highest rated receiver in the game
Rivers was the prized addition for Georgia Tech this offseason and he is the No. 5 overall wide receiver on the game behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Alabama's Ryan Williams, Arizona State's Jordan Tyson, and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt.
3. Keylan Rutledge is the No. 5 RG in the game
If you are sensing a theme here, the offense for Georgia Tech is really fun in the game. Rutledge is one of the highest-rated right guards in the game and that helps a lot if you are trying to run the ball a lot with Jamal Haynes and Haynes King.
4. Georgia Tech's five-highest rated players in the game are all on offense
Eric Rivers (92), Jamal Haynes (90), Keylan Rutledge (88), Haynes King (86), and Malik Rutherford (86) are the highest rated overall players on Georgia Tech's roster.
5. Jordan van den Berg is rated way too low
Maybe this is more of an opinion than fact, but Jordan van den Berg being an All-ACC defensive tackle and only being rated an 82 overall does not seem right to me.
6. Kyle Efford is the highest-rated defensive player on the Yellow Jackets
Efford checks in with an 85 overall rating and is the highest rated player on the Yellow Jackets defense.
7. Georgia Tech's fastest wide receiver is not who you think it would be
With a 94 overall speed rating, transfer wide receiver Debron Gatling is actually the fastest receiver on Georgia Tech's roster.
8. Six of Georgia Tech's cornerbacks have at least 90 overall speed
The Yellow Jackets have a really speedy cornerback room on the game. Ahmari Harvey (92 Speed), Jon Mitchell (92), Rodney Shelley (92), Daiquan White (92), Troy Stevenson IV (92), and Kelvin Hill (90) all have solid speed.