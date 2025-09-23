ESPN Dives Into Georgia Tech's College Football Playoff Chances After 4-0 Start
Georgia Tech’s ascent has continued after an impressive start to the year, and it is 3-0 at home. On the schedule this week is Wake Forest, which is an improving team and one Georgia Tech can’t take lightly. One of the most impressive stats when you look at Georgia Tech is that they have a top 15 rushing offense in the NCAA in rushing yards per game. In total rushing yards, they rank as the No. 9 team in the country with 997 yards through four games. Their rushing attack has been a strong catalyst behind their success in 2025. The defense has also been playing at a. high level and has been very opportunistic in creating turnovers and negative plays. The Yellow Jackets will look to emerge victorious on the road and start the season 5-0.
What are Georgia Tech’s odds?
Georgia Tech’s odds continue to climb, and they are getting more love from ESPN Analytics after their impressive start to the year. They are a team that was spotlighted by ESPN’s Heather Dinich in the ACC conference as a team to continue to watch in her College Football Playoff bubble watch.
“The Yellow Jackets have the third-best chance to reach the ACC title game (12.2%), according to ESPN Analytics, behind Florida State and Miami. Georgia Tech doesn't face either of those teams during the regular season -- which is why the Jackets might not lose until the regular-season finale against rival Georgia. And they took the Bulldogs to eight overtimes last year in one of the wildest games of the season. If the Jackets finish as a one-loss team with a close loss to Georgia, they'd be in the ACC title game. Florida State and Miami play each other, so one of them has a guaranteed league loss. Georgia Tech would be a lock with an ACC title, but what if it loses, with its only two losses coming to two conference champions -- Georgia and whoever wins the ACC? The committee would have a significant debate about this, and it would depend on how the game unfolded and how many other two-loss teams were out there. It's hard to imagine the committee excluding the ACC runner-up in that scenario, which means the league could get three teams in."
Georgia Tech is in the driver's seat of its own success and will get to control its own destiny. They are currently on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff, but still have some quality opponents at the end of the road. In terms of the bubble watch from ESPN, Georgia Tech still has work to do. The only locks from the ACC would be Florida State and Miami if the playoffs were to end today. The Yellow Jackets are in the category with California, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest as teams with more work to do. With each win and dominance on the ground, Georgia Tech inches closer to getting to their goals of making the ACC Championship, the College Football Playoff, and playing past December.