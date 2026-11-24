Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key met with the media one last time before rivalry week and facing the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Here are the most important quotes he said at the podium.

An update on the Alberto Mendoza injury

Alberto Mendoza got banged up on Saturday and knocked out of the game. Coach Key provided the latest on him and his status.

“No, he’s – it’ll be up to game time with him to know. So, obviously, Grady will be out, be out for a few weeks, be about ready to roll once offseason comes around. But, again, it was good to see Graham get in there and get some playing time and get a score,” said Key.

On Graham Knowles

There is a chance that we see Graham Knowles on the field Saturday with Mendoza being banged up. Coach Key talkd about what he can bring to the table.

“He's got great command. He has a great rapport with everybody on the team. He fits in with everybody. I mean, he's one of the guys everybody, I mean, you know, you when you talk about playing no scoreboard, faceless opponent, those things. When you saw the team, the excitement in the team on Saturday when he scored, I mean, that was awesome. I mean, that really was, I mean, they weren't worried about what the score is. They were worried about that play and uh, a teammate of theirs having success. I thought that was a really good thing to see.

He's been in the program now for a while. He knows what's going on, knows what this game means. Um, and you know, he's a tall guy, but he's deceptively can run, he can make the throws. So, great communicator. Did a great job, you know, communicating the information to the rest of the guys and getting them aligned and getting them set. So, uh, excited for him to have an opportunity,” said Key.

On turnover problems



The Yellow Jackets had three turnovers vs. Wake Forest, which cost them. Coach Key reiterated that they always run ball-security drills at practice, regardless of the result on Saturdays.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“We do ball security every single day. Every day and the drills are all built to mimic, you know, how turnovers take place. There are times that the other side makes a really good play, okay? But I don't buy that. I buy that that is discipline. It's discipline to hold the ball the right way. It's discipline to come down after contact and possess the football, feel the chin, and keep the nose of the ball up, right? Running through traffic, using two hands, right? Being exact on the pitch, right? Not double clutching, right? Being able to be able to then ball on the ground, fall on the ball, right? Maintain possession, right? Those are discipline things,” said Key.

On rivalry week

We all know it is a big rivalry game for the Yellow Jackets as they face the No.1 team in the country. It doesn’t get bigger than this.

"It’s a rivalry game, rivalry week, and no different than other times. Every time this game’s ever taken place, no different than the last four years. It’s going to be about physicality, toughness, discipline, all the things that we build our program on, and this is where it comes to fruition,” said Key.

On being an underdog vs. Georgia

Georgia Tech is used to being an underdog against the Bulldogs, but with the way both teams have played this season, it feels a little different compared to past seasons.

“Every kid or young man on our team is a competitor. Competitors love to compete. So regardless of records, regardless of who you’re playing, the opponent, regardless of any circumstance you’re in, the competitors want to compete. I feel like we have a team that will come together and compete one last time, the 2026 Georgia Tech football team, and they will compete on Saturday,” said Key.

On playing for pride



The Yellow Jackets will be playing for a lot of pride and looking to build for next season. A win against Georgia could be the step in the right direction that they need.

“We’re going on that field with thousands of people, thousands of former players out there on that field with us. It is about pride. It’s about going out and playing your absolute best, right, with your teammates, right, and going out and doing something that other people don’t think you can do, right? That’s the fun. I challenged our guys to have fun this week. I want to have fun with this. You remember those experiences. You remember when you are with your brothers, and you are working your butt off. We are worried about improving as a team from last week, and being a better team this week,” said Key.