Every Georgia Tech Player That Made an NFL 53-Man Roster

This past weekend was a big weekend in the NFL as it was time for teams to trim their rosters down to 53 and begin preparing for the upcoming season that begins next Wednesday.

It was an exciting preseason for some former Georgia Tech standouts, and the preseason got kicked off with a tremendous Hall of Fame Game performance from former quarterback Haynes King, but he was not the only one. King was one of two undrafted rookies from The Flats who made a 53-man roster.

Here is every Georgia Tech player that was able to make an initial 53-man roster.

TE E.J. Jenkins- Philadelphia Eagles

Aug 19, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end E.J. Jenkins (84) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jenkins spent the 2022 season with Georgia Tech and flew under the radar because of the Yellow Jackets 5-7 record. Jenkins has been able to stick around in the NFL though and while he will have Dallas Goedert in front of him on the Eagles roster, it is not impossible to see him having some sort of impact for this team this season, especially after the trade of AJ Brown to New England.

DT Jordan van den Berg- Chicago Bears

It was ridiculous that Van den Berg slipped to the 6th round of the NFL Draft this past April, and it is no surprise to any Yellow Jackets fan out there that he had a terrific preseason and might be in line to start for the defending NFC North Champions.

The Bears apparently feel so good about how he performed that they traded last year's starting DT, Gervon Dexter, to the Atlanta Falcons. He could be one of the highest-impact rookies on defense this season.

RB Jordan Mason- Minnesota Vikings

Mason has turned into a very reliable running back in the NFL and is set to be part of a 1-2 punch with Aaron Jones Jr in Minnesota this season. Mason broke out with the 49ers a couple of years ago and has continued to be a solid back in the league in Minnesota.

QB Haynes King- Carolina Panthers

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King (16) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

King rode his Hall of Fame Game performance all the way to making the Carolina Panthers roster, and while he is not likely to start a game for the Panthers this season, he could be used on the field in a number of ways due to his athleticism. King was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country while at Georgia Tech and has shown that same hard-working ability and toughness in the NFL.

TE Darren Waller- Carolina Panthers

Carolina is the only team that has multiple former Georgia Tech players on it and Waller was a late addition for the Panthers. He is coming out of retirement to try and help Carolina defend their NFC South crown and regain his form as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

DE Keion White- San Francisco 49ers

White has found a home in San Francisco after being traded from the Patriots, the team that drafted him in 2023. White and the 49ers defense could be one of the better ones in the NFL (under former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris) as they try to bounce back and get to the playoffs.

TE Jackson Hawes- Buffalo Bills

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawes had a successful rookie season with the Bills, and the 2025 5th-round pick is once again on the Bills roster. Buffalo is on the shortlist of teams that are expected to contend for the Super Bowl this season, giving Hawes a chance to be part of a championship team.

DT Zeek Biggers- Miami Dolphins

Biggers had a very nice season for a 7th-round rookie last year. While Miami is expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL, there are going to be plenty of reps to go around for Biggers as he continues to get better at the highest level and he might be one of the more impactful defenders on the Dolphins roster.

OL Keylan Rutledge- Houston Texans

Rutledge became the first Georgia Tech player drafted in the first-round since 2010 and he has had a very good preseason for the Texans. Houston is another team that is expected to compete for the Super Bowl and Rutledge is expected to start somewhere along the front.

K Harrison Butker- Kansas City Chiefs

Butker remains one of the best and most consistent kickers in the NFL and he remains with the Chiefs as Kansas hopes to have a bounce back season after a downer of a 2025 season.

DB Rodney Shelly- Los Angeles Chargers

Shelley was undrafted in April, but here he is making the roster of a potential playoff team. Shelley has had a fantastic training camp and preseason and will be looking to make an impact for Los Angeles this season.