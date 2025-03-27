Everything From Georgia Tech Safety Omar Daniels After the Yellow Jackets' 7th Spring Practice
Georgia Tech is 16 days away from their annual White and Gold Spring game and the Yellow Jackets were back on the practice field today. After practice, safety Omar Daniels spoke to the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On if there is one position in the secondary he feels more comfortable...
"No sir, not really. I mean, as a DB you've got to be able to be valuable, So I'm just doing whatever my team need me to do."
2. On working with new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon...
"It's been good, for the most part, like having a DC to be with DB's, played the position. So he know a lot, been around a lot of great DBS as well. Him and Coach People's coming together we are learning a lot so I feel like it's a great advantage."
3. On new cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones...
" Sometimes like during my free time like if I don't have class I sit around, Coach Jones look at some of the stuff he teach the corners technique -wise because you can always, you never know like once somebody may go down you may need to go play that position technique -wise it can be used everywhere in the secondary. So it's a good presence for sure."
4. On the expectations for the secondary...
"We got high expectations. We're trying to be the best secondary in the nation this year. So I mean, we got a lot of young guys coming in as well. So we're trying to bring them along so we can have a depth. But the main thing is staying together to make sure everybody on the same page. Continue to elevate each and every day."
5. On freshman safety Tae Harris...
"Tae is my boy. He bring a lot of joy to the team in the secondary room. He always smiling, having fun. He's learning. He can get better each and every day. I'm proud of him. I wanna continue to help him out in the best way I can. Continue to help him get to where he needs to be. 'Cause I know if I had people when I was young, I'd been in the same boat and help me get where I need to be today."
6. On his confidence coming into next season...
"Yes sir, a lot of confidence. Like, this year I've been mainly focusing on my practice habits and I feel like that's a jump like they got a little bang and bruises there but like practicing hard to help the young guys set the standard for them to practice hard."
7. On safety Christian Pritchett...
"He's considered an older guy now he's, he's picking up a lot from us helping the young guys out, so I'm proud of him for that. Being able to help the young guys and continue to grow each and every day 'cause he can play, he's got a lot of talent. Once he realized how good he is, he'll be a great player for sure."
