Everything From Georgia Tech LB E.J. Lightsey After Wednesday's Practice
Veteran linebacker E.J. Lightsey talked to the media after Wednesday's fall practice about his position flexibility, new linebacker coach Darius Eubanks, and defensive coordinator Blake Gideon. Here is everything he had to say.
On how he has adapted to position flexibility…
“I've been one of those guys who's been playing both the diamond and the mic position. I think Coach Banks and Coach Gideon do a good job of breaking it down and making it simple for us. It's an easy process for me to go out there and play Mike. Then go in the next rep, play dime. It's kind of similar, but dime just gets out more in space. I've been taught enough and I trained well enough to get out there and play in space. It's been an easy transition for me moving from Mike to Diamond."
On his confidence level going into the season…
“Oh my confidence is pretty high. The big thing is going into the season healthy. You know, that's been a thing I struggled with in the past. But going into the season healthy, knowing the playbook, knowing everything, so my confidence level is really high."
On the different pairings so far in camp at linebacker…
“I think everybody's comfortable going out there playing with each other. We have built that trust in each other. I know everybody can do their job. Anybody you put me on the field with, I feel like I'm going to be comfortable out there with everybody. I can trust everybody to do their job, and they can count on me, too. I pretty much go out there with anybody."
On what he has been working on the most…
“It’s been a lot about hip mobility, and like I said, that open space stuff so like getting out in space and not just being like that box backer, that true box backer, get out in space covering guys. With the game you know advancing so much like linebackers have to do way more, get out in space, cover guys cover slot receivers and tight ends. Basically, just honing in on that and like perfecting my craft is the main thing I've been focusing on."
On being a main contributor if it has changed his approach…
“It hasn't really changed my approach. It's a moment that I've been waiting for to be one of those guys. I've been waiting on my name to be called so I can step up, show my potential, and show what I can do. I won't say I changed anything, but I know that my role is bigger. I got a lot of guys that's counting on me. I got to step up and be that person so they can count on me.”
On the development of the defensive line…
“Well, it's one of the main key things the coach hit on in the film. Anytime we do something good, and we are free, it's because of the D-line. So I always give praise to them, the D-line, they've been working very well. They take double teams, and a linebacker is free. So we always give credit and praise to them. That's one main thing we harp on. When we can flow and we can run around, it means upfront is doing their job. So we've been doing that a lot, coming free. Them boys have been working."
On what it has been like to have defensive coordinator Blake Gideon as a coach…
“He's been very fun to have as a DC athlete. He got a lot of juice, he drank a lot of juice every day, a lot of energy. So you always want that in your DC, somebody that can get the room going, get all the guys going. He's been very cool to work with. He's going to establish his trust here; we know we can trust him, trust his game plan, and go out there and execute, and we'll be all right."
On his bond with linebackers coach Darius Eubanks…
“I think the big thing with Coach Banks is the connection we've made off the field. That's a big thing that's something I always look for in coaches, what kind of connection and bond can we make off the field? He got good chemistry with the room. It's not always just about ball. He checks up on us. He wants to see how we're doing mentally. So it's not always just about ball. It's one of the main things I really like about him. It's not like get in football and then get out. Spend time with your guys, talk to them, get to know them, and that's one thing that we really bonded on."