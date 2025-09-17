Everything From Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Ahead of Matchup Against Temple
Haynes King talked to the media after a big win against Clemson and in preparation of a new week and a new opponent with Temple on the schedule.
On his dad and his recovery and how he is dealing with it as the season goes on…
“I mean, he's been good. Everything I've heard is that it's been a lot of good news. That’s, you know, comforting, but I mean, his main focus and first thing he did when he found out about all that stuff, when he called me, he said he wanted to make sure you know I still have a job to do. He wants to see me succeed and do the best that I can this year, and focus on that. So, I mean, that's also comforting knowing that, you know, he wants me to still go out there and do my job and do what I like to do and what I love to do, actually. So, I mean, this whole process, I guess you'd say, has been pretty good and good to learn from as well.”
On Isiah Canion and his development…
“A lot of improvement. I mean, I see that every day out there on the practice field. You know, the way he practices, the way he prepares, even this off-season, just building his body the right way. So he's come up, like you said, big time player, big time plays.”
On his touchdown run and running over a defender to get into the endzone…
“They called my number. I wanted the ball down there in short yardage, like if we can't get anything, we try it again. I'm like, just give me the ball, like I'm trying to find a way. So I said that and then. You know we called it. I saw that kid, and I was like, well, here we go. We're gonna find out what happens now. But luckily, I got in the end zone and the rest is history.”
On if running someone over gets him going….
“I mean for sure, but you, I really just want to move the ball, whatever it takes. If that takes me running somebody over, making somebody miss, or, you know, throwing it, handing it off, whatever it is to move the chains.”
On moving on from the win over Clemson and how long it took him to process…
“I mean, as soon as the game was over, I started looking at Temple. I tried to flush that as fast as possible. You know everybody knows it. It's a big game, big win, stuff like that. First things first, I got my body right, and two, like I said, I moved on to Temple and tried to move on as fast as possible. Everybody knows this is a big game for us. How do we respond to this? How do we respond to a big game? How are we gonna come out and play and execute?”
On what he has seen on tape from Temple…
“I mean, they're a really good team. Their head coach is a really good coach. He's been really successful everywhere he's been. So we know we're going to have a dogfight for four quarters. So that's the way we're preparing and practicing, and that's the way we need to go in our game and mindset.”
On the potential for the Heisman award, traveling to New York, and seeing an increase in national spotlight….
“I mean, it's exciting, but, you know, they don't give the Heisman or personal trophies to losers. As long as the team keeps winning, then things will handle itself.”
On being on a mission this year…
“I'm on a mission. I just really want to win and have this program back to where it was and how it's supposed to be. I've been on a mission since I got here. With this coaching staff and what we've done so far, we're not done yet. We're not anywhere close to where we need to be as well.”
On the identity of this team…
“I mean, I feel like y'all see that each and every week. We want to come out there and be physical, physical for four quarters, not just one or a couple of plays. Coach, he likes to say, you know, when you turn on the tape, I don't want to see the scoreboard. How much time is left to score any of that? Like when I turn on the tape, how do you plan? What's your effort like? How tough are you playing stuff like that? So that's our I guess, for each and every game, each and every play. We gotta take it play by play, and you know whatever you put on film, I mean, it's on film. Film doesn't lie.”
On his day-to-day process and approach…
“Since the season started, get up here a little earlier, get a couple of treatment things, and get ready for practice physically. Then we have a little meetings, go through meetings, and then go to practice. After practice, I got class, and after that, I'm back in the training room, treatment, recovery, rehab, whatever I have to do. Then watch a little film throughout that stuff, and then try to get some sleep because sleep helps out too.”
On if his mindset changes after he gets hit…
“I don't know. Like I said, I'm just out there trying to play and do it play by play. Whatever happens happens, you know, and I try to stay in there, fight through anything from my team and what they've gone through, and you know, show them that, you know, not any little knick-knacks or whatever it is, can take me out like that.”