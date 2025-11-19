Everything From Georgia Tech Star QB Haynes King Ahead Of Matchup Vs Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech star quarterback Haynes King talked to the media after practice on Wednesday. Here is everything he had to say.
On playing in front of a raucous crowd on Saturday night…
“It means the world, you know, especially the guys that has been here three, four, five, six years. You know, it means the world, and to see that, you know, gets better each and every year. Like everybody says, actually, you know, make the home field advantage, the home field advantage, and just the support and everything that's happened this season is, you know, it's outstanding.”
On whether he has given any thought to it being his last home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium…
“Not much. You know, I'm more focused on Pittsburgh right now. I'm just kind of focused on doing my job and doing the best I can and communicating and executing at a high level. But I haven't necessarily thought about it or sat down and just looked back at everything, try to enjoy and be present in the moment.”
On his relationship with head coach Brent Key and being more nationally recognized…
“One is just being yourself, and then two, just surrounding yourself with like-minded people that want the same thing, want the same common goal, want to do it the right way. And when you do that, you're surrounded by like-minded people and y'all create a strong team how we do right now. Individually, I wouldn't say we're by the charts, that we're one of the best teams individually. I feel like we're one of the best teams, though, collectively, in what we do and how we do it. And that's just kind of like the big thing that I've always kind of wrapped my mind around and just kind of how I live right. How I've lived life is just know, be yourself, and surround yourself with like-minded people.”
On the play where he is running behind Malik Rutherford…
“Well, you know, I throw it, he breaks it. And at first, know, I'm jogging down there, got my hands up, and I'll go, well, then I see the safety of the corner start hauling tail, and I'm like, he might get him. Leaks are carrying, it is cold weather, ball slicks. I'm about to try to go down there just in case something happens. I just started running as fast as I can just to try to be in a good position and put myself in the position possible. If something bad does happen, I was gonna be in a good position to be able to still control the ball and try to recover it if anything were to happen. But Malik did a good job of protecting it and getting in the end zone.”
On how he gets players to respond to him…
“Well, one, trying to make practice as hard as possible, whether it's pushing the tempo, expecting certain things from them at a certain high level. If practices are the hardest thing, if practices are harder than the game, then the game is gonna be easy, and you're just out there having fun. But like I said, just pushing those guys to the limit, whether it's practice or the way that they prepare. Walk through the same way. Then afterwards, go talk to them. Like, hey, what were you thinking here? Like, hey, did you see when I did this? I want you to know why I'm doing this. I want to push the tempo. I want people to chase the ball. If we do that, like I said, we're gonna be in a good position to make explosive plays, get them in an end zone. Cuz now we're getting those home run blocks, stuff like that. And just to execute at a high level, if you strain yourself mentally and physically during practice, that's what's gonna happen in game, you practice how you play.”
On Pittsburgh's front four…
“Very explosive, very good. They get off the ball. They're penetrators. They try to get upfield, cause a lot of havoc. They fly to the ball. They're going to try to stop the run as well, ah play physical, handsy. It's just a really good defensive football team right now. I hadn't watched much on offense, but defensively they're really good and it's one of the best defenses that we've seen so far.”
On how he balances the stakes of the game with the week-in week-out approach…
“Key told us earlier in the week, double down, whether it's preparation and recovery, watching film, stuff like time. We play every game like it is a championship game, and because we did that now we are in this position. So let's keep riding what we’ve been doing. Playing and preparing every game like it is a championship game. That is what it is, and so now, we're blessed with this opportunity to play in a championship game. If we win this, we are going to be in an ACC championship. We are blessed with this opportunity, but that just goes to show how we prepared this season and how we treated every game and every opportunity.”
On how much he has changed since he got to Georgia Tech in 2023….
“Oh, it's night and day. Coming from A &M, and it's not even just mechanically, but mentally, and the way that you lead and push people and stuff like that. You know, it's night and day of how I improved as a player and also as a person.”
On what it is like to play at Bobby Dodd Stadium at night….
“To me, it's an honor and blessing, you know, just go out there and play in the same stadium as, you know, all these great players, great coaches have been in. Being in that same stadium and being in that same atmosphere and then like I said, the night game is just it's nothing like being in the city of Atlanta. You know you got a skyline background and all the lights. You know the atmosphere is going to be great, especially coming this week with senior night.”
On Malik Rutherford’s best trait of making the first guy miss…
“100 % but I say that's not even like his only or his only best trait. Obviously, with a ball in his hand, he's very explosive, but he also blocks on the perimeter. He's savvy enough, he knows where to line up, he communicates with people, everybody's on the same page. Just having them out there just kinda gives you another level of communication because of his savviness and his experience out there. He means a lot when he's out there on the field. Because like I said, anything can turn into a home run. You know everybody around him is going to be on the same page, lined up right way and stuff like that.”
On if his parents wil be at the game on Saturday and the conversations with them this year…
“Dad, he's more focused on making sure I know that I still have a job to do. I'm still focused, not too worried about everything else. Same with my mom. She's more focused on making sure I'm there in the present rather than worried about everything else and who I'm talking to and stuff like that. Just being present. This is what you've dreamed of your whole life. So go out there and do what you do and work hard and everything will handle itself.”
On the growth of the wide receiver room…
“They've done a really good job each and every week developing, getting better, getting better with the ball not even in their hand, you know, blocking on the perimeter. That's what kind of helped these guys be more explosive, you know, when they're helping each other out, protecting each other on the perimeter. And then, you know, obviously, if you're going to work your butt off and block, you’re going to get that rock too. You know, we're going to find a way because you're doing your job. You're doing what you're supposed to do. Like we're trying to reward you. But just their ability to, you know, step in when somebody goes down and not miss a beat. It just shows their preparation level, the way they practice, the way they show up each and every day, trying to get better. Even though like you said at first, Malik and all of them they were the guys, and then one of them goes down. It shows up with how you prepare, how you work every day? What is your mental state in? Are you preparing like you're a starter, or are you preparing like you're gonna play, or you just kind of messing around like, I'm a freshman? No, those guys come in there and work every day and try to get better.”
