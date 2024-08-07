Everything From Offensive Lineman Jordan Williams After Wednesday's Practice
Fall Camp continued at Georgia Tech today and after practice, offensive line coach Geep Wade, OT Jordan Williams, RG Keylan Rutledge, and LG Joe Fusile spoke with the media. Here is everything that Williams had to say on Wednesday.
1. On what it is like going through his final camp...
"Not really, because, you know, when you're out there, you're just trying to make the most of it, trying to make the most out of every play, just out there having fun with the boys, you know, and nothing like a little sandpaper, so it's out there having fun with the guys, making the most every moment."
2. On how he wants to leave things off since this is his last season...
"I want to leave things off, number one rushing team in the country, that's the that's the goal that's the mindset that's what we're aiming for and that's really all I ever wanted so that's the goal we're looking for this year"
3. On having Jamal Haynes as a running back...
"Jamal be coming through him. He'll be coming through the holes. I ain't going to lie. He'll hit him. He'll hit him. Y 'all see the game. He'll be knocking off helmets and stuff."
4. On Keylan Rutledge...
"He was a great addition. On and off the field. On the field, on the field, he has that dog. Like he said, he's going to put his face in something. He mean that. He'd be, that boy, Red Velvet, he'll hit something for sure. And then off the field, out of the field, man, you love having an o-lineman like that. And what I mean by that is when we go out to eat as a group. If anybody from Cyprus is watching this, y 'all know, y 'all know we'd be over there."
5. On the activities he enjoys doing with the O-line...
"The first one's eating. The second one is The third one is eating a little bit more. And then you got, like, you know, playing the game. New NCAA just came out, college football. New college football 25 just came out. And then last one just, you know, kicking the feet up, chilling with the boys after eating."
6. On if he noticed last year the mindset that Coach Key wants them to have...
"That's been his mindset since I got here. Since he was an O -line coach. And, you know, ain't nothing changed. And now that he's the head coach, that's just everybody mindset now. But when you're putting it in an O -Line perspective, that's really, that's really all we mean when he's talking about sandpaper, just going out there and imposing your will on other players and making them really feel you. Nobody blows that up after the game."
7. On what he thinks about the new college football game ratings...
". I've been waiting for this one. I'm waiting for this one. EA, EA, my speed too low. Speed, too low, strength too low. They got me listed as Agile, though. It's an agile O-Lineman. I feel like I'm agile and power. I'm both. But, oh, no, the rankings was a little too low in the offense. They messed up a lot. Like, they gave Eric, like, a 92 speed. They ain't even watching for real. But, you know, the game's still fun, hough. The offense still, the offense is killing that game. So it's a good game."