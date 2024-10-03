Everything From Offensive Tackle Jordan Williams Ahead of Matchup vs Duke
Practice rolled on today at Georgia Tech as they prepare for their matchup with 5-0 Duke. After practice, offensive tackle Jordan Williams spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On the focus for the offensive line during the bye week...
"During the bye week, mostly going back focusing on our fundamentals, focusing on footwork, hand placement, hat placement. Really, really everything, really clean up what's been going on in the past and having that bye It was a good week for the office, a lot."
2. On what he saw from Coach Wade during the bye week...
"I feel like Coach Wade has always kind of been moving around with a little bit of personnel, just experimenting, making sure everybody keeping that same chemistry all across the board. So it really wasn't nothing too new, but it was just a time, it was just a time going to buy we for the offensive line to get better."
3. On Duke's defense...
"Kind of going back to what we were working on all by week, really just going back to all of our fundamentals because just knowing where to go, knowing how to step, knowing how to place your hat, all of that can solve 99 % of the problems that defenses do when they play fast and try to put a whole bunch of people in different gaps and mostly also playing with your eyes. That's also big."
4. On Duke's ability to put pressure on the quarterback...
"Approach every game the same. You don't, you don't never want to, you don't never want to take an opponent lightly or just, you know, like I always say, your next opponent is your best opponent. You always got to make sure you prepare to the fullest every game."
5. On freshman offensive lineman Harrison Moore...
"Harry? That boy Harry. He good. He going to be a leader. He going to be a leader for the whole line down the road. He got that mentality. He got everything he wants in an offensive lineman. And you know, ever since he came in in the off-season in last semester, he's always, he was always in my little workout group. So I've always been around him since day one. I've always known him since the first day, like he got that mentality you want. And he's just grown as a player. He's kind of like a Swiss Army now. If you could put him anywhere else."
6. On the leadership role he has taken on this year...
"Oh, I just try to give when I can whenever I see something that can be corrected, I correct it. Whenever somebody asks me a question, I'll always answer it. But we always want the center to be one of the main voices of the offense. So we always make sure that we always rallying behind Weston, and Weston's definitely grown over the years and definitely learned how to take that role and embrace it. And we really like backup singers for him. So, but it's all love though. We all make sure everybody's held accountable there. There's There's a standard in the line room and nobody's above it."
7. On the tight ends progression...
"Playing with the tight end-- oh, yeah, yeah. Chemistry-- the chemistry definitely grows every week and that's that's a good thing that's something you need that's something you need in our offense especially to try to establish a little run game always being on the same page making sure you communicate with them making sure they communicate with you when they stand or leave them and that's really that's really a big part of our offense."