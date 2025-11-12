Everything From True Freshman WR Jordan Allen Ahead Of Matchup Vs Boston College
Jordan Allen was the first 100 yard receiver for the Yellow Jackets this season a few weeks ago. As a true freshman, Allen has become a dependable target in the offense and one they rely on. He talked to the media ahead of the matchup against Boston College on Saturday.
On how he is holding up mentally and physically…
“It's been great this year, you know, just having my number called late and just being able to contribute to the team's success. I am very thankful for Coach Buster, you know, just being able to trust me and just make plays.”
On how often he chats with Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, and Dean Patterson..
“I mean, really, every day, you know, just taking little bits and pieces from their game, you know, just to help me. I mean, I've learned a lot since I've been here. I mean, so we got a great senior group. I mean, so we lean on them heavily and yeah, we got a great group of guys.”
On being committed to Louisville and flipping to Georgia Tech…
“I mean, I always find time to reflect and just think about how, I mean, how blessed I am. you know, because it's really a full circle moment with Georgia Tech really being the first offer going into my freshman year (high school) and then them coming back late senior year, you know, so just tying it all together and just happy to be here.”
On what he will tell freshmen to be able to contribute to a team early on…
“Just grind, you know, I came in with a mindset, you know, that I wanted to play this year. I mean, so I just kept my head down, listened to the coaches, you know, just be coachable and just get the plays down. I mean, so I'm ready to be put in a position, so just to stay ready. I mean, cause you never know when your number is going to be called.”
On playing in Buster Faulkner’s offense…
“I mean, it was a little challenging, you know, just getting here at first. I mean, in the summer, just to get it all down, but I mean, it's exciting. I mean, cause he does a great job, you know, just moving us around, you know, shifts emotions. I mean, so just to better set us up for the plays, you know. So, I mean, it's fun to play under him.”
On being one of the faster players on the team, and if he is in conversation with Dalen Penson and Tae Harris…
“I think I'm in the conversation, you know. I mean, we've got a great, fast freshmen class. Yeah, so Dalen and Tae, they'll definitely challenge me on that, but I mean, yeah, we got a lot of speed.”
On finding the endzone more then kicking field goals…
“We definitely put a strong emphasis on capitalizing in the red zone. I mean, we put up 36 points, but they put up more than us, I mean, so we have to capitalize when we get in the red zone that's definitely been a strong emphasis this week in practice.”
On his explosiveness as a wide receiver….
“Yes, sir, just the training and the speed and agility, I mean, just what I did at a young age. I mean, just perfecting my craft and just striving to just be the best player I can be.”
Full Interview:
