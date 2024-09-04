Everything From Wide Receiver Chase Lane Ahead of Saturday's Matchup With Syracuse
Georgia Tech is preparing to go on the road this week for an ACC Matchup with the Syracuse Orange. Syracuse is 1-0 after beating Ohio in their season opener and Georgia Tech is 2-0 and ranked No. 23 after wins over Florida State and Georgia State. Wide Receiver Chase Lane has been a key part of the Yellow Jackets offense and he spoke with the media after practice today. Here is everything he had to say:
1. On the team's message after they got ranked No. 23....
"Really just don't let it be a distraction. You know, we still have to go out there and take care of business on Saturday and, you know, get a win -up in Syracuse against a quality opponent on the road and first -road road test of the season. So, you know, just making sure that it doesn't serve as a distraction. You know, it's fun, it's cool to be ranked, but, you know, we have more things that's doing for us."
2. On why they tend to play well on the road under Coach Key...
"I think it is because of our preparation and I feel like when we do have those road games, Coach Key puts an emphasis on whether it is putting a speaker and having a the noise factor in right behind us at practice ramping up the intensity when we're going against the defense, you know, like this week, we've been in our indoor practicing for the entire week because, you know, we're about to go up there and play in the dome at Syracuse, just kind of taking that away environment and kind of creating it our environment during practice throughout the week. So I think that helps, and, you know, just, you know, Coach Key, he gets you fired up to play whether it's home or away game. So I feel like the staff does a great job and just making sure that we consider all the factors before we go up there and play in the road."
3. On why he and Haynes have a connection on third down throws...
"Yeah, so I just kind of like being his security blanket. You know, we got playmakers all over the field and, you know, I've never been really a guy to complain about my number of touches, whether it comes earlier, whether it comes late, you know, just whatever I can do to contribute to our team and getting wins. And so how it's played out thus far as, you know, if we need a big first down conversion or if we need to move the chains, I've kind of been that guy. So, you know, I've kind of like being a security blanket, kind of similar to the role I had early on while I was at A &M. So it's been fun. It's been fun."
4. On if seeing Syracuse having already played a game helps their preparation...
"It is always going to be about what we have to do but it is easier watching film for our preparation, but the majorit of this staff came from Texas A&M so me and Haynes King have been familiar with what their scheme has been and coming from that Coach Elko tree but it does help when you have this in-season and actual film from the season so that helps."
5. On being able to block as a receiver...
"They go hand in hand, you know what we do out on the perimeter in the running game opens up the passing game. You know the kind of team that we have, especially in our room, we like to see everyone win so if Jamal is feeling it or the tight ends are feeling it then we have to go down and block on the perimeter and we have no problem doing that but in retrospect, you have to be able to block on the perimeter."
6. On Avery Boyd's transition to tight end...
"I am very happy for him, that is my dog, me and Avery are always jumping around so you know just he is a ball player, there are not too many guys who can move that fast and can be that physical or that strong so he brings a lot of intangibles to the game. Coach Faulkner and the rest of the offensive staff done a really good job of trying to get him touches and, you know, trying to get him in situations for him to make place. So it was cool seeing him out there."
7. On creating big plays...
"Yeah, that's the plan always. You know, whatever my number is called, I feel like I'm ready to make a play. So coming shortly, I hope it's my time to go out there and break one loose. But, you know, just coming,