Everything You Need To Know About Today’s Matchup Between No. 13 Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech
Gameday is here.
Georgia Tech will get the chance to take another step towards its goals for the 2025 season and handle business at home against an ACC opponent. Once again, ACC Huddle will be in attendance, and the Yellow Jackets haven’t lost a home game when they have been in attendance. The focus for Georgia Tech has been laser sharp, and their preparation has been in top form. Star quarterback Haynes King talked about their mentality coming off the bye week and preparing for Virginia Tech.
“It just goes into you know, practice and preparation. In the quarterback room right now, the motto for the week is elevate. How are you gonna elevate the way you prepare, the way you watch film, the way you practice? Once you do that, you're detail-oriented. You're finding little things that you need to improve on or that you need to keep doing, and stuff like that,” said King. ‘So I'd say the biggest one is just through our motto this week with the quarterbacks is to elevate and push everybody else around us. Whether it's pushing the tempo in practice or just pushing people in general to get better and continue to play at the standard that we do.”
As King said, the key term is to elevate and continue to improve and get better. It is required for Georgia Tech to avoid an upset at home. Let’s take a look at all the vital information you will need for today’s game.
How to Watch and Listen
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
• Analyst: Steve Addazio
• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 137 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
Virginia Tech comes in at 2-4 on the season but has been playing some of its best ball as of late, winning two of the last three games. The Hokies started the season 0-3 and fired their former head coach, Brent Pry, and have Phillip Montgomery filling in. The Hokies are looking to get their second win in the ACC this season. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 14.5-point underdog against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. The Hokies are 1-5 against the spread this season. The over/under number sits at 55.5
Georgia Tech is looking to get to 6-0 for the first time since 2011 and the fourth time in the past 59 seasons. It starts with stopping the run for the Yellow Jackets and hitting their explosives on offense. If the Yellow Jackets do that, they should emerge victorious on Saturday.
Virginia Tech will be without 20 players on game day.
Per the ACC official availability report, Virginia Tech will be without 20 players in the game. The list includes Quentin Reddish, Joshua Clarke, Keylen Adams, Chanz Wiggins, Christian Ellis, Cameron Seldon, Shamarius Peterkin, Jeffrey Overton Jr, Claeb Brown, Brody Jones, Brett Clatterbaugh, Sherrod Henderson, Grant Karczewski, James Jennette, Montavious Cunningham, Brody Meadows, L.J. Booker, Joseph Hobbs, Harrison Saint Germain, and Andrew Hanchuk. These players were ruled out and have no shot to play.
Perhaps more concerning for the Hokies is that their top running back, Terion Stewart, is a game-time decision on Saturday. Linebacker Jaden Keller is also questionable. Jordan Bass, Gabe Williams, and Claeb Woodson have all been listed as powerful. It is hard to win on Saturday in college football, but when you have a large chunk of your roster not playing it is concerning, and depth becomes a factor, especially if you have an injury. Georgia Tech should be able to take advantage.
