Everything you need to know about Georgia Techs Tight Ends Entering Fall Camp

One of the positions that Georgia Tech aggressively went after in the transfer portal this offseason was tight end and it is hard to argue that they could have done much better.

In Buster Faulkner's offense, the Yellow Jackets used a number of tight ends for different roles in the offense, whether it was blocking, receiving, or both. There was not just one player that saw the majority of snaps at the position, but Georgia Tech is losing all of their tight end production from the 2025 season.

How different will things be under new offensive coordinator George Godsey? Godsey was a tight ends coach in the NFL and while he is not coaching the position with the Yellow Jackets, he has to figure out how to best use the players at his disposal.

Let's preview the tight ends ahead of fall camp.

Returners

Kevin Roche Jr (R-Fr)- Roche Jr was one of the breakout stars of the spring and looks like he could be in line for a bigger role in 2026 after redshirting his freshman season. Roche Jr has enormous size (6'9 265 LBS), which makes him a likely red-zone target, and he seemed to have a good rapport with Alberto Mendoza throughout the spring.

Connor Roush (R-Fr)- Like Roche Jr, Rouse took a redshirt season in 2025 and did not see game action. Can he find a way to get in the mix with so many experienced players ahead of him?

Newcomers

Gavin Harris (R-Sr)- Harris was one of the big acquisitions for the Yellow Jackets this offseason, and he showed his pass -catching ability and athleticism during the spring. Harris had 37 catches for 533 yards (8th most yards among TE's in the FBS) and 1 TD last season. He brings experience and pass-catching ability to The Flats.

Chris Corbo (R-Sr)- Corbo was one of the best tight ends in the FCS last season, and the Yellow Jackets have certainly had success with getting production from FCS tight ends before, specifically the Ivy League. Corbo is a two-time FCS first-team All-American, and he has 86 catches for 912 yards and 13 TDs in his career. I think it is safe to say that he is going to play a significant role for

Spencer Mermans (R-Jr)- Two offseasons ago, Georgia Tech went into the transfer portal and got a tight end transfer from Yale named Jackson Hawes. Hawes turned out to be one of the best blocking tight ends in the country and was developed into a 5th-round pick in the NFL Draft. The Yellow Jackets went back to Yale for another blocking tight end and landed Mermans, who was the best blocking tight end in the FCS according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). While it might not be fair to expect Mermans to be just as good as Hawes, it would be huge for this team if he is.

Jack Richerson (Fr)- Richerson was one of the highest-rated recruits in Georgia Tech's 2026 class, and while he is talented, he might be in for a developmental season, but you can never say never when it comes to young, talented players getting on the field.

Nathan Agyemang (Fr)- Agyemang has impressive size (6'4 250 LBS) and is athletic, but I think that he is going to be more of a factor for future Georgia Tech teams than this upcoming one. Of the two freshmen tight ends, I think that Agyemang might have the best shot at playing time as a freshman.

Who is the starter?

I think the more appropriate way to view the tight end position for Georgia Tech is who is going to get the most snaps. Just because a player starts a game, does not mean that he is going to be the only tight end on the field.

I think Harris, Corbo, Mermans, and Roche Jr are all going to see playing time and eat up the majority of the snaps. It would not shock me if Roush, Richerson, or Agyemang were able to see a little bit of playing time, but the bulk of the work is going to fall on the more experienced tight ends.

Biggest Question Mark- Can this group emerge as reliable pass catching weapons?

I have written about the uncertainty that Georgia Tech has at its wide receiver position heading into the fall and if nobody aside from Jordan Allen or Isaiah Fuhrmann can emerge as a reliable pass catcher, can any of Georgia Tech's tight ends step up?

I love the potential of Harris, Corbo, and Mermans, but they have not had success at the power conference level and there could be an adjustment for all three players, but Georgia Tech needs them to be reliable threats for Alberto Mendoza.

Bottom Line

This position is oozing with potential and I trust that Nathan Brock, George Godsey, and Brent Key can get the most out of them. Again, Harris, Corbo, or Mermans has played at the power four level, and the other players behind them have not played at all.

There are questions about the adjustment level for these players, but I think this might be one of the most reliable positions on the field for the Yellow Jackets.