Five Georgia Tech Players With The Most To Gain In The First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

We are just a day away from the first scrimmage of the fall for the Yellow Jackets. There are a number of players who have a lot to gain in the scrimmage and could propel themselves closer to starting roles or even key roles in the rotation. Let’s take a look at who has the most to gain in the scrimmage tomorrow.

1. Isaiah Fuhrmann

Fuhrmann is a big-bodied wide receiver with a huge catch radius, and there are some expectations for him to be a big-time weapon in the offense. One of the biggest questions on the team throughout the offseason and fall camp is at wide receiver. Fuhrmann dominated at his last stop in Elon and was the go-to target. It is pretty simple: Fuhrmann has to be good for the Yellow Jackets to have a chance this season. They need their veteran wide receiver to be a difference-maker, and if he can play at a high level, it can answer some questions and lower concerns at wide receiver.

2. Chris Corbo

Corbo has garnered a lot of praise from his teammates throughout fall camp for his ability and how tough he is to cover. After missing a big chunk of the spring, Corbo will have a chance to prove what he can do in a scrimmage setting. The Yellow Jackets already know they have two solid pass-catching tight ends in Gavin Harris and Kevin Roche Jr. Corbo is expected to be another piece to that equation. If he can have a good scrimmage, he puts himself closer to a starting role and becomes a dependable player for the offense and quarterback Alberto Mendoza.

3. Braylon Outlaw

Outlaw is another player who has come in and impressed the coaching staff as a true freshman early on in the winter. While the linebacker room has a litany of veteran players, Outlaw could be a young player who carves out a role in special teams and even certain packages at linebacker. With most of the linebackers out of eligibility after this season, Outlaw could become a building block for the future of the room. Saturday presents an opportunity to kickstart that process and show the staff that he can be trusted and is a player who should see the field in the fall.

4. Kevin Peay Jr

The sophomore guard can separate himself in the current battle at the guard spot, per the coaching staff. Peay Jr didn’t play a lot as a freshman and redshirted. He was behind staple offensive lineman Joe Fusile. With Fusile graduating, the Yellow Jackets need to fill. You have Peay currently in a battle at the spot with guys like Jordan Floyd and others. Saturday could be a great opportunity for Peay Jr. to earn the staff's trust and show he should be a starter.

5. Christian Garrett

Who will be the starter opposite Tawfiq Thomas? Garrett dealt with an injury as a true freshman, and it limited his playing time and ability to be on the field. This offseason, he continued to work on his body and elevated his game so he can be ready to contribute at a higher level for the Yellow Jackets. They desperately need another difference-maker on the interior opposite Thomas.

Garrett is in a perfect position to be that guy. Saturday will be a chance to showcase his ability and just how disruptive he can be for the Yellow Jackets. He is known for his athletic ability, and if he can stop runs and create pressure in the scrimmage, then look out; basically, the Yellow Jackets will have a more well-rounded defensive line.