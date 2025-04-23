Georgia Tech Lands Missouri Center And Former Top Recruit Peyton Marshall From The Transfer Portal
Head coach Damon Stoudamire has added his second transfer portal prospect of the cycle today by getting the commitment of former four-star prospect Peyton Marshall in the transfer portal, per Joe Tipton of On3. It is a big get for the Yellow Jackets, who bolster their frontcourt for next season.
Marshall saw limited action with the Missouri Tigers this past season after coming in behind a veteran-laden roster. He had one of his best games against California finishing with six points and three rebounds going perfect from the field. He averaged 4.4 minutes this past season with the Tigers.
Marshall starred at Kell High School in Cobb County where he made a name for himself. He led the Longhorns to its first-ever state championship in program history in 2023. That same year he earned 5A Player of the Year honors and he was also named an all-state player. According to 247Sports, he was the No. 8 overall player in Georgia, the No. 16 center, and the No. 70 player nationally.
Before going off to Missouri, he played a season at a nearby high school league down the street from Georgia Tech (OTE). In his lone season, he averaged 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He had a number of viral moments playing in one of the biggest leagues in the country. On one of them, he showed his elite presence defending in the paint by blocking a shot and then throwing it off the defender. Here is the clip.
So what does he bring to the Yellow Jackets? He brings a much-needed paint presence and an enforcer. Marshall is an elite rim protector and a good finisher around the rim. An area where the Yellow Jackets struggled was its interior defense, especially when Baye Ndongo wasn’t in the game. They bring in another player who can play a similar role to Ndongo and a player who can get easy buckets in the interior. Marshall is also a really good rebounder on both ends of the floor. He can control the glass defensively and on offense he can create second-chance opportunities with putback slams or dishing it out to the perimeter.
Georgia Tech has now added two players in the transfer portal in this window with Kam Craft (Miami (OH) and now Peyton Marshall (Missouri). Kraft has played for Miami (OH) for the last two seasons, starting 34 games for them this past season and averaging 13.6 PPG while shooting 43% from three on 6.6 three-point attempts per game. The 6'6 205 LBS forward from Chicago, IL, should provide a boost to Georgia Tech's offense, especially when it comes to floor spacing. He is a former four-star recruit who originally started his career at Xavier and then transferred to Miami (OH). Georgia Tech will be his third school.
Expect the Yellow Jackets to remain active in the portal and add a few more players to the roster.
