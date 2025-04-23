Georgia Tech Football: Projecting the Offensive Depth Chart For the Yellow Jackets
Spring practice ended for Georgia Tech a couple of weeks ago and the 2025 season is four months away. While the spring transfer portal window is still open, why not take a crack at projecting how Georgia Tech depth chart would look if the season started right now?
The offense seems to be the most settled of the two sides of the ball. Georgia Tech brings back plenty of experience at every position and should continue to have one of the most dynamic offenses in the ACC.
While it it is possible the Yellow Jackets could add a transfer on offensive, here is my projection for how the offensive depth chart would look right now.
Note: This is just speculation
Quarterback
1. Haynes King
2. Aaron Philo
Georgia Tech has one of the best quarterback rooms in the country going into next season. Haynes King is back for his final season in college football and the Yellow Jackets offense is lethal when he is healthy. Philo stepped up when King was injured last season and flashed his talent in wins over Miami and NC State. Georgia Tech should feel good about what it has at the most important position.
Running Back
1. Jamal Haynes
2. Trelain Maddox or Malachi Hosley
Haynes is one of the most explosive runners in the ACC and Maddox had a great spring. I think the team likes what they have in Hosley as well, even though he did not get to play in the spring game.
Haynes ran for 944 yards last season and nine touchdowns and would have had better numbers had he been healthy all season. Haynes is going to be the No. 1 back for Georgia Tech, but one of the areas of concern last season was that no player truly took over the No. 2 role. Georgia Tech went into the transfer portal and landed talented running back Malachi Hosley from Penn. This season at Penn, Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.
Georgia Tech's coaches talked about how deep they think this running back room is and it should be a strength this season.
Wide Receiver
1. Malik Rutherford
2. Bailey Stockton
Wide Receiver
1. Eric Rivers
2. Zion Taylor
Wide Receiver
1. Isiah Canion
2. Dean Patterson
Heading into the spring, I had plenty of questions about this group, but I feel better about the talent and depth if they can stay healthy. Rivers, Canion, and Rutherford did not play in the spring game, giving way for Stockton, Taylor, and Debron Gatling to make plays. Gatling might not be listed here, but he could find his way on the field this season. One guy who was not here this spring to watch is freshman receiver Jordan Allen. Allen has incredible speed and that could see him find his way on the field for a few snaps each game or make him a candidate to be a special teams player.
Tight End
1. Brett Seither, Luke Harpring, or J.T. Byrne,
It would be foolish to have just two tight ends listed here because if you pay attention to Georgia Tech, they use plenty of tight ends for many different roles. While the Yellow Jackets are losing Avery Boyd, Jackson Hawes, and Ryland Goede, they will have Brett Seither back for one more season after he was out for all of 2024 with an injury, Harpring could take a step forward after flashing as a true freshman and the coaches talked highly of Byrne all spring. All three of these guys should see plenty of snaps this season.
Left Tackle
1. Ethan Mackenny
2. Josh Petty
Left Guard
1. Joe Fusile
2. Kevin Peay
Center
1. Harrison Moore
2. Tana Alo-Tupuola
Right Guard
1. Keylan Rutledge
2. Benjamin Galloway
Right Tackle
1. Jameson Riggs
2. Peyton Joseph
The position to watch here going into the fall is certainly right tackle. Jameson Riggs. Peyton Joseph, and Jordan Floyd are all battling there and in the spring, it seemed like Riggs had the advantage. Rutledge and Fusile are one of the best guard tandems in the ACC, Harrison Moore seems to have the leg up in the center competition, and Ethan Mackenny has experience to take over at left tackle. This should be one of the best offensive lines in the ACC, but there are more questions heading into this season than last.
