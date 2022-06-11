Western Illinois Transfer Daniel Carson Chooses Georgia Tech

Skip to main content

Former Texas and Western Illinois Defensive Tackle Daniel Carson Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech added a defensive line transfer on Saturday morning

Georgia Tech has official visits going on this weekend and hoping to land some commitments from key 2023 recruits. However, that is not going to prevent them from adding more transfers and the Yellow Jackets landed one on Saturday morning with the addition of Western Illinois transfer Daniel Carson. 

 Carson is not unfamiliar with the transfer process. He started his career out at the University of Texas under then-head coach Tom Herman before transferring to Western Illinois. Carson then entered the transfer portal this spring and on Saturday morning, decided that he would take his talents to Georgia Tech and be a part of the Yellow Jackets football team. 

Carson is a 6-4 290 LBS interior defensive lineman that is going to have a chance to come in and play right away. Georgia Tech could use some depth on the defensive front and Carson at least provides that. 

Stayed tuned for more news coming out of the official visits this weekend on the Flats.

