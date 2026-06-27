Full EA Sports College Football 27 Ratings For Georgia Tech's Roster

It is almost time for another EA Sports College Football Video Game, and the ratings for the upcoming game were revealed yesterday.

Ratings are a hot debate among not just fans of the game, but amongst fanbases as well, determining which players on the roster were underrated by the makers of the game.

Below are the full ratings for Georgia Tech (Note: RB Justice Haynes is not included in the video game)

OL Ethan Mackenny- 84 overall

K Aidan Birr- 83 overall

LB Kyle Efford- 83 overall

RB Malachi Hosley- 82 overall

OL Malachi Carney- 81 overall

LB E.J. Lightsey- 81 overall

WR Jordan Allen- 81 overall

CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 80 overall

OL Markell Samuel- 80 overall

RB Chad Alexander- 79 overall

TE Gavin Harris- 79 overall

CB Zachary Tobe- 79 overall

CB Jonas Duclona- 78 overall

DE Jordan Walker- 78 overall

DE Noah Carter- 78 overall

CB Daiquan White- 77 overall

CB Kelvin Hill- 77 overall

DB Tae Harris- 77 overall

RB Trelain Maddox- 77 overall

DE AJ Hoffler- 76 overall

QB Alberto Mendoza- 76 overall

DE Amontrae Bradford- 76 overall

RB J.P. Powell- 76 overall

LB Melvin Jordan IV- 76 overall

DB Savion Riley- 76 overall

DL Tawfiq Thomas-76 overall

DL Christian Garrett-75 overall

Dalen Penson- 75 overall

OL Jameson Riggs- 75 overall

DB Jon Mitchell- 75 overall

OL Joseph Ionata- 75 overall

OL Josh Petty- 75 overall

DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 75 overall

P Alex Bacchetta- 74 overall

DE Brayden Manley- 74 overall

DE Jordan Boyd-74 overall

RB Shane Marshall- 74 overall

WR Jaiven Plummer- 73 overall

DL Shymeik Jones- 73 overall

DE Taje McCoy- 73 overall

OL Will Reed- 73 overall

WR Debron Gatling- 72 overall

DE Andre Fuller Jr- 71 overall

DB Fenix Felton- 71 overall

TE Chris Corbo- 71 overall

QB Grady Adamson- 70 overall

QB Graham Knowles- 70 overall

OL Kevin Peay- 70 overall

DL Landen Marshall- 70 overall

LB Cayden Spaulding- 69 overall

DB Elgin Sessions- 69 overall

TE Kevin Roche Jr- 69 overall

OL Jordan Floyd- 68 overall

LS Ronnie Thomas- 68 overall

DB Will Kiker- 68 overall

OL Favour Edwin- 67 overall

WR Rahkeem Smith- 67 overall

Analysis

I think there are a few players who are going to outplay their rating.

Kevin Roche Jr has a chance to be a major contributor at tight end this season and was a favorite target of Alberto Mendoza during the spring. A 69 overall rating for Roche Jr is going to look foolish in a matter of months.

Speaking of Mendoza, I think he is going to outplay his initial rating of a 76 overall. Mendoza is light on experience and I think the rating is fair for now, but I think it is another one that is going to be wrong as we get further into the season.

Jaylen Mbakwe, Noah Carter, and Jordan Walker are three other players I think should see a rise in the ratings.