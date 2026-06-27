Full EA Sports College Football 27 Ratings For Georgia Tech's Roster
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It is almost time for another EA Sports College Football Video Game, and the ratings for the upcoming game were revealed yesterday.
Ratings are a hot debate among not just fans of the game, but amongst fanbases as well, determining which players on the roster were underrated by the makers of the game.
Below are the full ratings for Georgia Tech (Note: RB Justice Haynes is not included in the video game)
OL Ethan Mackenny- 84 overall
K Aidan Birr- 83 overall
LB Kyle Efford- 83 overall
RB Malachi Hosley- 82 overall
OL Malachi Carney- 81 overall
LB E.J. Lightsey- 81 overall
WR Jordan Allen- 81 overall
CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 80 overall
OL Markell Samuel- 80 overall
RB Chad Alexander- 79 overall
TE Gavin Harris- 79 overall
CB Zachary Tobe- 79 overall
CB Jonas Duclona- 78 overall
DE Jordan Walker- 78 overall
DE Noah Carter- 78 overall
CB Daiquan White- 77 overall
CB Kelvin Hill- 77 overall
DB Tae Harris- 77 overall
RB Trelain Maddox- 77 overall
DE AJ Hoffler- 76 overall
QB Alberto Mendoza- 76 overall
DE Amontrae Bradford- 76 overall
RB J.P. Powell- 76 overall
LB Melvin Jordan IV- 76 overall
DB Savion Riley- 76 overall
DL Tawfiq Thomas-76 overall
DL Christian Garrett-75 overall
Dalen Penson- 75 overall
OL Jameson Riggs- 75 overall
DB Jon Mitchell- 75 overall
OL Joseph Ionata- 75 overall
OL Josh Petty- 75 overall
DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 75 overall
P Alex Bacchetta- 74 overall
DE Brayden Manley- 74 overall
DE Jordan Boyd-74 overall
RB Shane Marshall- 74 overall
WR Jaiven Plummer- 73 overall
DL Shymeik Jones- 73 overall
DE Taje McCoy- 73 overall
OL Will Reed- 73 overall
WR Debron Gatling- 72 overall
DE Andre Fuller Jr- 71 overall
DB Fenix Felton- 71 overall
TE Chris Corbo- 71 overall
QB Grady Adamson- 70 overall
QB Graham Knowles- 70 overall
OL Kevin Peay- 70 overall
DL Landen Marshall- 70 overall
LB Cayden Spaulding- 69 overall
DB Elgin Sessions- 69 overall
TE Kevin Roche Jr- 69 overall
OL Jordan Floyd- 68 overall
LS Ronnie Thomas- 68 overall
DB Will Kiker- 68 overall
OL Favour Edwin- 67 overall
WR Rahkeem Smith- 67 overall
Analysis
I think there are a few players who are going to outplay their rating.
Kevin Roche Jr has a chance to be a major contributor at tight end this season and was a favorite target of Alberto Mendoza during the spring. A 69 overall rating for Roche Jr is going to look foolish in a matter of months.
Speaking of Mendoza, I think he is going to outplay his initial rating of a 76 overall. Mendoza is light on experience and I think the rating is fair for now, but I think it is another one that is going to be wrong as we get further into the season.
Jaylen Mbakwe, Noah Carter, and Jordan Walker are three other players I think should see a rise in the ratings.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell