Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has promoted Allen Mogridge to offensive line coach. This past season, he was at App State and prior to that was a special advisor to coach Key and the Yellow Jackets.

They coached together at UCF (2012, 2014-2015) where Mogridge served as the tight ends/H-Back coach, and offensive line coach. Key was the offensive coordinator at the time during 2014-2015.

Mogridge is an astute veteran with 23 years of coaching experience. His last stop was at East Carolina, where he was the offensive line coach. Mogridge also coached at USF (2020-2022), FIU (2017-2019). He was also the offensive line coach at Georgia Southern (2016) and had three total seasons at UCF.

Here is what Key said back when he hired him in 2023 and special teams coach Tim Salem.

We’re very fortunate to add Allen and Tim to our staff,” Key said. “The experience and knowledge that they bring will make a huge impact on every area of our program, including teaching, game-planning and recruiting. I couldn’t be more excited to have them aboard and for our players and coaches to benefit from their presence," said Key.

Mogridge is a coach who has led teams to 13 bowl appearances as a player and a coach, which includes three consecutive at North Carolina.

His other experience includes stops at Temple (2013), three seasons at special teams/tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at his alma mater North Carolina from 2009 to 2011. He was also a running backs/offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Buffalo (2004-2008). He also spent a season as the defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator in 2003.

Mogridge coaching career began at Buffalo (2001-2002) where he was a defensive graduate assistant.

Why Mogridge is a good hire

Coach Key has a lot of position coaches to replace on the offensive side of the ball. He has had to worry about his quarterback, Aaron Philo, being recruited by Florida and more assistants leaving for the Gators. It has not been an easy couple of weeks. However, this is a great hire because Mogridge has experience and has coached really good offensive lines in the past. He was under Key for several seasons at UCF, and they both have camarderie and know how each other works. They can now both work together on the development of the offensive line and players to target in the portal. With his experience and knowledge of the game, Mogridge should have this offensive line playing at a high level.

More Georgia Tech News:

• Haynes King Receives Two First Place Votes As Final Heisman Results Are Revealed

• A Way Too Early Breakdown Of Georgia Tech Football 2026 Opponents

• Five Players Georgia Tech Must Retain During The Transfer Portal