Georgia Tech's Biggest Mystery Entering The 2026 Season

Georgia Tech underwent several changes this offseason as it sought to retool and reshape its roster, coaching staff, and team for the 2026 season. There are a number of questions about how this new-look Yellow Jackets team will look, and whether they can reach the level they played at a season ago. One of the biggest mysteries comes on the offensive side of the ball.

In last year’s offense, we know the Yellow Jackets ran an RPO game with their star quarterback Haynes King. They would use that to read the defender and operate mostly out of shotgun, which includes run plays.

New Offensive Coordinator George Godsey

With Buster Faulkner leaving for Florida in the offseason, the Yellow Jackets had to replace their coordinator. Head Coach Brent Key opted for a familiar name and face in George Godsey. With a new offensive coordinator at the helm, it remains unclear what the offense will look like.

It appears they will run the ball heavily with the elite running back room they have with Justice Haynes, Malachi Hosley, J.P Powell, Chad Alexander, and Trelain Maddox. The offensive line is built to be run-dominant, but what is the alternative if that is stopped?

We did get glimpses of what it could look like in the spring, but not everyone was healthy and ready to go. To be frank, the Yellow Jackets offense had its fair share of struggles in the spring game and didn’t get rolling until the second quarter.

Before that, it was hard for them to even pick up a first down. They tried to run the ball but couldn’t get it going, and the passing attack struggled until later in the game, when it found a rhythm.

One of the biggest questions or mysteries on the offense is the wide receiver position. There are still many unknowns about whether the group will be ready and able to produce at a high level. There isn't a lot of chemistry, plus you throw in injuries and time on the field, and you have to be concerned about the group. For this offense to thrive, the wide receivers have to create separation and make some plays. The jury is still out, and we won’t know until at least Week 1 vs. Colorado whether the unit will be ready.

The next mystery in the offense is how good Mendoza will be. He played well in the spring game, going 12-16 for 148 yards and a touchdown. Mendoza was accurate and took chances when they were there in the spring game. He looked confident and composed, but can we say the same when the season kicks off in September?

With just 25 career passing attempts, will the lights be too bright for him to be the starting quarterback? A lot of the offense and the upcoming season hinge on how good Mendoza can be for the Yellow Jackets. He is a big mystery because we don’t yet know what we are going to get.

The offense has a lot of questions to answer compared to the defense, which returned the majority of its starters, including the linebackers, key defensive linemen, and a couple of safeties.

Yes, it is a new scheme, but there is some cohesion compared to the offense, which looks brand new and will run a pro-style offense under Godsey. Will it be good enough to score points? The answer won’t come until September.