Georgia Tech Falls Out Of AP Top 25 After 31-28 Loss to Syracuse
It was a brief stay in the AP top 25 for Georgia Tech.
After getting ranked No. 23 this past week, Georgia Tech went on the road to face Syracuse, but left with their first loss of the season. It was a poor display of defense from the Yellow Jackets, who allowed Syracuse to total over 500 yards of offense, including nearly 400 through the air from quarterback Kyle McCord.
Miami (10), Louisville (19), Clemson (22), and Boston College (24) were the ACC teams that were ranked this week.
In terms of currently ranked opponents, Georgia Tech still faces Louisville, Notre Dame, Miami, and Georgia.
Georgia Tech could not get any pressure on McCord yesterday and that was something that head coach Brent Key talked about after the game:
"Yeah, we weren't coming home, you know, whether we, you know, rush three, rush four, rush five. So, I mean, they were, you know, had a hat on a half, we weren't able to come home. So that's something we've got to continue to work on and improve, ability to get to the quarterback. We can't let quarterback sit back there and just, you know, have all day to throw the football."
Was being ranked last week potentially a distraction for the team? Key did not seem to think so after the game yesterday:
"No I don't, I do not, not one bit think that. Those are things that I said earlier in the week that those are the things that they come with when you have success. Look, you've got to be able to handle those things. I did not see one thing in the week that led me to believe that."
Georgia Tech will be back at home this weekend to face VMI before they face another challenging road test the following week when they go to Louisville.