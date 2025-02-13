Georgia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Running Back
Georgia Tech has had one of the top running games in the ACC since Brent Key took over as the head coach and all the pieces are there in the backfield for another strong season on the ground for the Yellow Jackets.
With spring practice beginning on March 4th, now is a good time to see what the Yellow Jackets have at the position and what they have done this offseason.
Who is Returning?
The headliner of the group of course is Jamal Haynes, who is back for one more season with the Yellow Jackets. Haynes has led the Yellow Jackets in rushing each of the last two seasons and he finished last season with 944 yards, despite being injured for some of the season. He has the talent to be one of if not the best running back in the ACC when healthy and Haynes can score from anywhere on the field. He is the No. 1 back heading into the spring.
Trelain Maddox, Anthony Carrie, and Chad Alexander are all back. Maddox showed some early promise, but also dealt with inujuries, same with Alexander. Alexander had 280 yards and one touchdown last season and was the No. 2 running back in a lot of the Yellow Jackets games. Carrie had 25 carries for 120 yards. All three of these guys are going to compete for the backup role behind Haynes and all three will have a chance. You can never have too many running backs and Brent Key would love to have multiple guys in the backfield that he can rotate in.
Who is Departing?
Trey Cooley is the only notable name that is departing the running back room. Cooley battled injuries last season and then entered the transfer portal after the season.
Who is coming in?
Georgia Tech added Penn running back Malachi Hosley from the transfer portal and landed two running backs in the 2025 class, JP Powell and Shane Marshall.
This season at Penn, Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.
According to 247Sports, Powell is a four-star prospect, the No. 411 player in the country, the No. 28 running back in the country, and the No. 55 player in the state of Georgia. He is the 4th-highest-rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2025 class according to 247Sports.
According to 247Sports Composite, Marshall is rated as a three-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 51 RB, the No. 80 player in Georgia, and No. 597 nationally. Marshall held offers from Liberty, USF, Houston, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, James Madison, and Georgia Southern.
Biggest Question Ahead of Spring?
I talked about it a lot last season, but Georgia Tech would benefit from having someone take hold of that No. 2 running back role and create a dynamic tandem with Haynes. All of the guys flashed, but could not stay consistent. Hosley is likely the favorite to be the No. 2 back heading into the season, but what kind of progressions can Alexander, Carrie, and Maddox make? It might be too much to expect Powell or Marshall to see a lot of time early, but it will be worth watching.
This is a talented group that has a No. 1 back leading the way. If the other guys develop behind him, it could be one of the best backfields in the ACC.
