Georgia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Tight End
Georgia Tech is a team that uses their tight ends in a lot of different ways and different guys have different roles on the team. What Georgia Tech is going to have to figure out this spring is how to replace the guys that are leaving.
With spring practice beginning on March 4th, now is a good time to see what the Yellow Jackets have at the position and what they have done this offseason at one of the most important positions on the offense.
Who is Returning?
Georgia Tech is going to be returning Josh Beethan, Luke Harpring, David Prince, Brett Seither, and Jackson Long. Seither and Long are coming off of injuries so how much they are able to do this spring is going to be worth monitoring.
Harpring got a little bit of playing time last season, most notably in the North Carolina win, and the highest-rated member of the Yellow Jackets 2024 class could be ready to breakout in a big way this year.
Beetham caught three passes for 29 last season, while also finishing with a 56.3 overall run-blocking grade on PFF (Pro Football Focus). Prince redshirted last season.
Who is Departing?
Georgia Tech is going to be losing Avery Boyd, Jackson Hawes, and Ryland Goede. All three are going to be tough to replace. Boyd was an athletic receiving option for Haynes King and he caught 25 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns. Hawes was an outstanding run-blocker, who also caught 16 passes for 195 yards last season. Goede played 269 snaps last season and caught six passes. Each guy had a different role in the offense and replacing them will be all about finding the guys who do those things the best.
Who is Coming In?
Georgia Tech got transfer portal commitments from Cal transfer J.T. Byrne and Wake Forest transfer Harry Lodge, while also bringing in freshmen Kevin Roche and Connor Roush.
Lodge was a class of 2022 recruit and played for the Demon Deacons for two seasons. This season, Lodge caught 12 passes for 110 yards. Pro Football Focus gave him a 48.8 overall grade on offense in 400 snaps, including a 46.4 grade in run blocking.
According to 247Sports, Byrne was ranked as a three-star transfer prospect, the No. 636 player in the transfer portal, and the No. 35 tight end in the portal. Pro Football Focus gave him a 67.5 grade on offense this season, including a 78.5 run-blocking grade. Hawes was a tremendous asset in the run game this year and Byrne looks like he can step in and fill that role. Of his 63 offensive snaps, 51 of them were in run blocking according to PFF, showing how he was used at Cal last season.
Here is a scouting report on Byrne as a high school prospect from 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"We're big on multi-sport athletes who showcase functional athleticism and that fits Byrne to a tee. He's a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball but football will be his meal ticket. That multi-sport background not only helps a player stay fluid and avoid burn out but means he has never had the benefit of a spring conditioning program, so he's far from maxed out like so many young high school players we see. At 6-6, 230 pounds, he has a prototype tight end frame who can run and uses his athleticism and body control to make contested catches and win jump balls."
Biggest Question Heading into the Spring?
I'll say it again, but who fills the shoes of Boyd, Hawes, and Goede? Boyd was an athletic receiving option at the position that Georgia Tech has not had on past teams. Hawes run blocking will be tough to replace as well. Getting Seither playing at his 2023 level, as well as having the new transfers make an impact would go a long way in making sure Georgia Tech does not suffer any drop off at the position. Keep an eye on Harpring as a breakout candidate this spring and into the fall.
