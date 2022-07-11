Georgia Tech Football: Early Week Nine Preview vs Florida State

Georgia Tech will travel to Tallahassee in week nine to take on Florida State

Despite being the closest ACC team to Florida State, Georgia Tech has not had as many games against the Seminoles due to the teams being in different divisions and that is a shame because the games are usually very good.

In week nine of the 2022 season, Georgia Tech will make their second trip to Tallahassee in three seasons to meet the Seminoles and both teams will likely need this victory if they have hopes of making it back to the postseason. The Yellow Jackets will be coming off of what they hope are wins against Duke and Virginia, while Florida State will be coming off of a bye.

These two teams last met in 2020 during the first week of the season and at the time, it was thought to be a big win for Georgia Tech and head coach Geoff Collins. It was Jeff Sims' first game under center for Georgia Tech and he showed the flashes of being a big-time player in just his first start.

However, Florida State would have their worst season in years in 2020, while Georgia Tech stumbled to three wins.

Before that, it was 2015 when these two teams last met and every Georgia Tech fan knows where they were when they pulled off the big upset in stunning fashion.

At this point in the season, we should know what both teams are, as they will have both played challenging schedules. That is one similarity that these two teams have and both Florida State and Georgia Tech need this win.

So how will Georgia Tech match up with Florida State in late October? Let's take a look.

Offense

Florida State seemingly found an identity towards the end of last season with their running game and that is going to be the best part of their offense in 2022.

At quarterback, it is going to be a big benefit to Jordan Travis to enter the season as the unquestioned starter. Travis is a great athlete and is a threat in the running game, but still has to make strides as a passer. If Travis remains a big threat on the ground and makes enough progress as a thrower, this could be a dynamic offense.

While the Seminoles are going to be missing last year's leading rusher, Jashaun Corbin, this is a talented group of backs and is going to be the focal point of the offense. Treshaun Ward will probably be the lead back after having over 500 yards and averaging over six yards per carry last year but look for Lawrance Toafile and Oregon transfer Trey Benson will earn carries as well.

The wide receiver group is a big question mark. There is returning experience, but Florida State lacks a number one threat at the position. Malik McClain and Ontaria Wilson will likely be the top two receivers, but there are quite a few transfers that the Seminoles hope can make an impact. Winston Wright from West Virginia, Deuce Spann from Illinois, Johnny Wilson from Arizona State, and Mycah Pittman from Oregon are all poised to earn playing time.

The offensive line is also a question mark for the offense, but there are signs of improvement. Notre Dame transfer Dillon Gibbons had a nice season in 2021 and will be the leader up front again in 2022.

Defense

Florida State forced a lot of turnovers last season and was tough to score on in the red zone. However, they are going to need to see more overall improvement from the 66th-ranked defense from 2021.

Florida State returns six starters on defense, but nobody is going to be missed more than last year's ACC defensive player of the year, Jermaine Johnson. The top two pass rushers are gone from the defense, but Florida State is hoping to strike gold in the transfer portal once again with Albany's Jared Verse.

Verse is an athletic freak and has all the tools to be a top-tier pass rusher for Florida State. Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and nose tackle Robert Cooper are a pair of big bodies inside that will make this defense tough to run on.

At linebacker, UCF transfer Tatum Bethune is hoping to be the same kind of player that he was with the Golden Knights. Junior linebacker Kalen DeLoach seems poised to take another step forward in 2022.

The secondary is the part of the defense that has to play better. Too often the Seminoles gave up big plays through the air, but they have the experience to be much better in 2022. Last year's leading tackler Jammie Robinson is back at safety and he will be joined by Akeem Dent and Kevin Knowles II.

There is an ongoing competition at cornerback for Florida State but look for Omarion Cooper and Renardo Green to be the starters.

Overview

Florida State should be an improved team in 2022 and will be a tough team for Georgia Tech to beat on the road.

The keys for the Yellow Jackets on offense will be running the ball effectively and not turning the ball over. Florida State is an opportunistic team on defense and wants to force you into mistakes to beat yourself. Sims is going to have to not give the Seminoles extra opportunities

For the defense, stopping the run and getting pressure on Travis will be the biggest keys. Travis does not play well under pressure and when he is forced to make plays through the air.

Georgia Tech probably needs to win this game to be able to make a bowl game in 2022. It is going to be a tough ask of this team to do that.

