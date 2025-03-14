Georgia Tech Football: Everything Brent Key Said at Yellow Jackets Pro Day
Today, Georgia Tech held their annual pro day in front of various NFL personnel. Over a dozen former Yellow Jackets worked out today and afterwards, head coach Brent Key spoke with the media to discuss the day.
Opening Statement
"Great opportunity for our guys to be out here for our pro day. We have all 32 teams out here to see the guys, a couple of guys have a real chance to make a team and hopefully play some years in the league. It's hard, it is a hard league, it is a hard occupation and a lot of guys see that at pro day too. I think that is the value of Georgia Tech, we want to prepare these guys to play for a long time in the NFL, but also prepare them for when their time in football is over. The good thing is that all of these guys are going to have an opportunity to be successful in life, whether that is in the NFL or not so, it was good to be out here at the start of our spring break and get back for spring practice in another week."
1. On how Zeek Biggers projects to the NFL...
"Zeek is a young guy for his class, he really is, but just to see how he has made those improvements over the last three years and that really started to flourish last year under Jess (Simpson), but he is young and you can see how he moves and how he goes. He is a guy that when he gets into an NFL locker room, he will be a good pro and meet those challenges. He was on the Deans list and a graduate of Georgia Tech and did well at the combine for a defensive lineman and is a guy that any team would be lucky to have."
2. On any feedback or advice he has given to Jordan Williams or Weston Franklin...
"Well, everyone wants to play in the NFL, it is their dream and what they want to do, but you know, it is an in-exact science, you can't always predict guys. I mean Devin Cochran was here and he is going into his fourth year playing and he was an undrafted free agent, you see the work that he is able to do and make himself a better player and there are opportunities there. The advice that I give them is if you don't make it, make sure you have a plan in place for when you are done. I was talking to Keion (White) just now and he is having a really good career and he wants to talk about what he is doing outside of football and life and how he is saving money and everything."
3. On feedback he gets from NFL scouts about Georgia Tech guys...
"One guy grabbed me and said and told me that all of our guys were prepared today. There were 18-20 guys working out and a couple of them are going to have a chance to play in the NFL, but to hear that they are all prepared, they all take instruction and they all follow directions, that is a pleasing thing to hear."
4. On what he wants his returning players to take away from watching the Pro Day...
"That this is real. The things that we ask them to do on the field are the same things that NFL guys are asking them. Everyone's dream is to play in the NFL, so you want them to be able to experience that, but also be there to support their teammates."
5. On Zeek's Biggers having an emergency appendectomy before the East-West Shrine Game...
"Look, this is a one opportunity thing. You get one chance at this and a lot of guys don't make it their first year and go back and do it again and have long term success. It does not surprise me and I don't know what that felt like but I am sure that it did not feel good."
